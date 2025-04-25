AALimousine and Sedan Expands Premium Chauffeur Services to Maryland

AALimousine and Sedan’s luxury fleet now serving Maryland with premium chauffeur services. Trained chauffeurs provide reliable corporate and event transportation in Maryland.

VIENNA, WA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEContact: Asif RafiquePhone: 1-888-583-0779Email: info@aalimousineandsedan.com AAlimousine and Sedan Brings Premium Transportation Solutions to MarylandWashington D.C.’s Trusted Chauffeur Service Expands to Serve Annapolis, Rockville, and BeyondAfter a decade of serving Washington D.C.'s business and diplomatic communities, AAlimousine and Sedan is now bringing its chauffeur services to Maryland. The move comes in response to increasing demand for reliable chauffeur-driven transport between Maryland and the nation’s capital. The expansion includes key Maryland hubs such as Annapolis, Bethesda, Rockville, and Silver Spring, with a focus on delivering professionalism and convenience.Why Maryland Needs Another Transportation OptionRecent data helps explain the expansion timing:Business Growth: Rockville added 42 new corporate headquarters in 2024Tourism Recovery: Annapolis hotel occupancy reached 92% last summerTransportation Gaps: 68% of Maryland professionals surveyed called current options "unreliable" for business travelMeeting Maryland’s Growing Demand for luxury TransportAs regional travel rebounds and business activity grows, Maryland professionals and visitors have sought dependable alternatives to ride-sharing and congested transit. AAlimousine and Sedan’s new limousine service in Maryland provides a solution with:1. Corporate travel support for meetings, conferences, and airport transfers2. Event transportation for weddings, galas, and diplomatic functions3. Personalized itineraries for leisure travelers exploring the regionTailored Solutions for AnnapolisAAlimousine and Sedan now brings its chauffeured service to Annapolis, addressing the city's distinct transportation requirements. From Naval Academy commissioning weeks to downtown dining excursions, the company's limousine service in Annapolis provides residents and visitors with reliable, comfortable transit options. The Annapolis expansion comes as the city sees increased demand for premium transportation, particularly during legislative sessions and tourist season. The company has trained its chauffeurs on Annapolis-specific routes and protocols to ensure efficient service throughout the capital city."We kept hearing from our D.C. clients who needed rides to Maryland meetings or Maryland residents coming into the city," stated the spokesperson of AAlimousine and sedan "It made sense to train our team on Maryland routes and have vehicles stationed there too."A Seamless Transition for D.C. ClientsFrequent travelers between Washington, D.C., and Maryland can now enjoy uninterrupted service, whether heading to Reagan National Airport (DCA), Dulles International (IAD), or downtown Annapolis. The company’s real-time tracking and flight-monitoring capabilities ensure timely pickups, even across state lines.About AAlimousine and SedanFor more than ten years, AAlimousine and Sedan has offered chauffeured transportation services in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan region, with a focus on special events, corporate travel, and airport transfers. The company's expansion into Maryland, which includes dedicated limousine service in Maryland and Annapolis, reflects its commitment to safety, dependability, and a client-first approachFor More Information:Company Name: AAlimousine and SedanContact Person: Asif RafiqueEmail: info@aalimousineandsedan.comAddress: 1964 Gallows Road, Suite 345, Vienna 22182.Country: USAURL to Company Contact Information: https://aalimousineandsedan.com/contacts-us/ Social Media Platforms:InstagramTwitterFacebook

