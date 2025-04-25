Submit Release
News Search

There were 749 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,137 in the last 365 days.

AALimousine and Sedan Expands Premium Chauffeur Services to Maryland

Black luxury sedan with AALimousine logo parked in front of Annapolis waterfront.

AALimousine and Sedan’s luxury fleet now serving Maryland with premium chauffeur services.

Professional chauffeur in suit opening car door for a client in Rockville, Maryland.

Trained chauffeurs provide reliable corporate and event transportation in Maryland.

Washington D.C.’s trusted chauffeur service now serves Maryland, offering corporate, event & leisure transport in Annapolis, Bethesda & Rockville.

VIENNA, WA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Contact: Asif Rafique
Phone: 1-888-583-0779
Email: info@aalimousineandsedan.com

AAlimousine and Sedan Brings Premium Transportation Solutions to Maryland
Washington D.C.’s Trusted Chauffeur Service Expands to Serve Annapolis, Rockville, and Beyond

After a decade of serving Washington D.C.'s business and diplomatic communities, AAlimousine and Sedan is now bringing its chauffeur services to Maryland. The move comes in response to increasing demand for reliable chauffeur-driven transport between Maryland and the nation’s capital. The expansion includes key Maryland hubs such as Annapolis, Bethesda, Rockville, and Silver Spring, with a focus on delivering professionalism and convenience.

Why Maryland Needs Another Transportation Option
Recent data helps explain the expansion timing:

Business Growth: Rockville added 42 new corporate headquarters in 2024

Tourism Recovery: Annapolis hotel occupancy reached 92% last summer

Transportation Gaps: 68% of Maryland professionals surveyed called current options "unreliable" for business travel

Meeting Maryland’s Growing Demand for luxury Transport
As regional travel rebounds and business activity grows, Maryland professionals and visitors have sought dependable alternatives to ride-sharing and congested transit. AAlimousine and Sedan’s new limousine service in Maryland provides a solution with:

1. Corporate travel support for meetings, conferences, and airport transfers

2. Event transportation for weddings, galas, and diplomatic functions

3. Personalized itineraries for leisure travelers exploring the region

Tailored Solutions for Annapolis
AAlimousine and Sedan now brings its chauffeured service to Annapolis, addressing the city's distinct transportation requirements. From Naval Academy commissioning weeks to downtown dining excursions, the company's limousine service in Annapolis provides residents and visitors with reliable, comfortable transit options. The Annapolis expansion comes as the city sees increased demand for premium transportation, particularly during legislative sessions and tourist season. The company has trained its chauffeurs on Annapolis-specific routes and protocols to ensure efficient service throughout the capital city.

"We kept hearing from our D.C. clients who needed rides to Maryland meetings or Maryland residents coming into the city," stated the spokesperson of AAlimousine and sedan "It made sense to train our team on Maryland routes and have vehicles stationed there too."

A Seamless Transition for D.C. Clients
Frequent travelers between Washington, D.C., and Maryland can now enjoy uninterrupted service, whether heading to Reagan National Airport (DCA), Dulles International (IAD), or downtown Annapolis. The company’s real-time tracking and flight-monitoring capabilities ensure timely pickups, even across state lines.

About AAlimousine and Sedan
For more than ten years, AAlimousine and Sedan has offered chauffeured transportation services in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan region, with a focus on special events, corporate travel, and airport transfers. The company's expansion into Maryland, which includes dedicated limousine service in Maryland and Annapolis, reflects its commitment to safety, dependability, and a client-first approach

For More Information:

Company Name: AAlimousine and Sedan
Contact Person: Asif Rafique
Email: info@aalimousineandsedan.com
Address: 1964 Gallows Road, Suite 345, Vienna 22182.
Country: USA
URL to Company Contact Information: https://aalimousineandsedan.com/contacts-us/

Social Media Platforms:
Instagram
Twitter
Facebook

Booking Team
AA Limousine & Sedan
+1 888-583-0779
info@aalimousineandsedan.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AALimousine and Sedan Expands Premium Chauffeur Services to Maryland

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more