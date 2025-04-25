Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,010 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,137 in the last 365 days.

James B. Read Heads to LA Times Book Festival with Historical Adventure Book

Author James B. Read explores maritime history and adventure in a fast-paced narrative filled with discovery, trade, and warfare.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Reading Glass Books is looking forward to hosting author James B. Read for a book signing event featuring his latest work, “Curiosity, Adventure Travel, Exploration, Trade, War, Murder: The European Expansion, 15th to 20th Century.” Read will be available for the event on Sunday, April 27, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

In this book, Read takes readers on a fast-paced journey through the rise and fall of empires, unraveling the stories behind the greatest discoveries and events of the 15th to 20th centuries. Through the eyes of a sailor, this captivating maritime history delves into questions like the authenticity of Marco Polo's travels, the real impact of Prince Henry the Navigator on world discovery, and the surprising demise of the Portuguese Empire. Read also uncovers the fascinating contributions of an ancient Egyptian scientist who calculated the Earth's circumference long before Christ, and the remarkable one-armed, one-eyed British admiral who prevented Napoleon's invasion of Britain.

The second part of Read’s book is a personal adventure travelogue, taking readers through ground-level explorations and providing insight into the inspiration behind the work.

Fans of historical intrigue, maritime exploration, and adventure travel won’t want to miss this opportunity to meet Read and dive into the tales that shaped the course of world history.

For more information, visit Booth #959 at the Festival or contact The Reading Glass Books.

Lyn Goot
The Reading Glass Books
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

James B. Read Heads to LA Times Book Festival with Historical Adventure Book

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more