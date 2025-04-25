Eat Right: A Groundbreaking Approach to Diet and Longevity by Dr. Puentes

GEORGETOWN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Jairo A. Puentes , a seasoned physician and former professor of medicine with over five decades of clinical experience, announces the release of his latest book, Eat Right: Learn How a Good Diet Can Help You Stay Healthy and Live Longer. This comprehensive guide explores the science of nutrition and the transformative power of diet in improving health and longevity.In a time when dietary misinformation abounds, Eat Right offers readers a clear, evidence-based understanding of how food impacts the body. Through accessible language and relatable examples, Dr. Puentes bridges the gap between complex nutritional science and practical, everyday choices. The book emphasizes the crucial role of the digestive system and microbiome in overall well-being, shedding light on their interplay with immunity, mental health, and chronic disease prevention.The book covers a broad range of topics, including an in-depth exploration of the digestive system and its critical functions, insights into the gut microbiome and its impact on physical and mental health, and practical advice on adopting a plant-based, anti-inflammatory diet.Dr. Puentes also discusses the role of vitamins, probiotics, prebiotics, and supplements while offering tools for addressing common conditions such as leaky gut syndrome and chronic inflammation. To support readers in making dietary changes, the book provides recipes for healthy smoothies and meals designed to kickstart a balanced diet.Dr. Puentes also addresses cutting-edge topics such as longevity research, advances in anti-aging medicine, and the emerging understanding of gut-brain connections. His unique perspective combines decades of clinical expertise with the latest findings in genetics, biochemistry, and nutrition science, making Eat Right a vital resource for anyone seeking to optimize their health and quality of life."This book is a culmination of years of study, observation, and personal practice," said Dr. Puentes. "It's my hope that readers will find the information empowering and actionable, enabling them to make informed choices about their diets and lifestyles."Eat Right is part of Dr. Puentes' ongoing Living Longer series, which focuses on practical strategies for health and longevity. As a follow-up to his acclaimed book Living Longer and Reversing Aging, this latest work underscores his commitment to educating the public on preventive care and holistic wellness. The book is available at Amazon , major bookstores and online retailers.About the AuthorDr. Jairo A. Puentes is a respected physician, author, and educator with more than 50 years of experience in clinical practice and medical teaching. Specializing in physical medicine and rehabilitation, he has developed wellness programs and cardiac rehabilitation initiatives that have positively impacted countless lives. Dr. Puentes is passionate about translating complex medical knowledge into actionable insights for the general public, empowering individuals to lead healthier, more fulfilling lives.

