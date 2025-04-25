Tito A. Wroten Launches 'Money Ova Lead' at LA Times Festival of Books

A powerful narrative about money, life choices, and the hustle mentality.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Reading Glass Books is excited to welcome author Tito A. Wroten to Booth #959 in the Black Zone at USC for a book signing of his debut work, “ Money Ova Lead ,” on Sunday, April 27, from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at the LA Times Festival of Books.Wroten, a native of Asheville, North Carolina, offers a raw, introspective look at the choices and challenges that come with chasing money over a stable, more traditional life. This book tells the story of a young man’s journey from his early hustles at the age of 13 to his realization at 20 that financial success doesn’t always equate to temporary happiness or stability. Drawing on personal experience and a lifetime of observing others’ mistakes, Wroten shares his insights about the pitfalls of prioritizing money above all else and how money can, ironically, create more problems than solutions.Fans of candid, thought-provoking narratives will find Wroten’s work to be both eye-opening and motivating. His story is not just about the struggle for success, but about the understanding that true value lies beyond monetary gain. Readers will connect with the author’s honest portrayal of hustle, perseverance, and the realization that “Money isn’t always good, and money always brings problems which is LEAD.”Whether you’re attending for inspiration, perspective, or a chance to meet an author whose story resonates with the heart of hustle culture, this is a book signing not to be missed.For more information, visit Booth #959 at the Festival or contact The Reading Glass Books.

