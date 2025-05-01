Key Housing Announces May 2025 Featured Listing for Sacramento, Focused on Serviced Apartment Options

Key Housing names The Offset, located at 3610 Duckhorn Dr, Sacramento, as its featured Sacramento listing for May, 2025.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Key Housing, a top provider of short-term and corporate housing across California, is proud to announce The Offset as its featured listing for Sacramento for May 2025, located at https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-rental-properties/the-offset/ on the Internet. Situated in the Natomas neighborhood of Sacramento, this modern, pet-friendly apartment community caters to the needs of busy professionals coming to Sacramento for government affairs, corporate relocations, or business in the region's growing private sector. Serviced apartments , or as Americans call them, furnished apartments, options are available."The Offset offers today's business traveler a refreshing alternative to traditional accommodations," said Bob Lee, President of Key Housing. "With its flexible work-from-home spaces, upscale furnishings, and unmatched community amenities, it's the perfect blend of comfort, convenience, and modern design."Sacramento ( https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-housing-city/sacramento/ ) isn't just the capital of California—it's a hub of economic activity and innovation. With state agencies, major corporations, and healthcare institutions headquartered nearby, Sacramento draws thousands of business travelers each year. For professionals working with state government or those navigating Sacramento's growing technology and green energy sectors, having a fully furnished, well-appointed home base is not a luxury.The Offset: Where Comfort Meets FunctionalityThe Offset is an apartment community in Sacramento offering short-term or corporate housing via its partnership with Key Housing. Each one-bedroom apartment is available as fully furnished (serviced apartments, see https://www.keyhousing.com/serviced-apartments-in-california/sacramento/ ). A serviced apartment offers business travelers the comfort of a fully furnished home with the convenience of hotel-like amenities. The units feature modern wood-style flooring, quartz countertops, subway tile backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit washers and dryers. Many units also offer oversized walk-in closets, private garages, and personal patios.Its unique blend of work and leisure amenities sets The Offset apart. Residents will find conference rooms and private offices for remote work on-site, a 24-hour fitness studio, yoga and spin rooms, and a poolside lounge area. For after-hours relaxation or informal networking, the game lounge features complimentary craft beer and cider on tap, along with billiards and big-screen TVs.More than just a place to stay, The Offset is a lifestyle community that understands the unique needs of corporate travelers. Whether staying in Sacramento for a legislative session, corporate assignment, or extended training program, guests benefit from the space and flexibility that only a serviced apartment can provide. With EV charging stations, 24/7 package lockers, and a dog park for furry co-travelers, The Offset is designed to make business travel more livable—and enjoyable.ABOUT KEY HOUSINGBased in Folsom, California, Key Housing Connections Inc. ( https://www.keyhousing.com/ ) specializes in corporate housing and serviced apartments in large cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles or San Diego as well as smaller cities like Fresno, Burbank, and Carlsbad. Key Housing is a leader in affordable, friendly, short-term and corporate housing in places like Bakersfield, Encinitas, Hermosa Beach, and just about every city in California. Whether it's a San Diego serviced apartment or a San Francisco furnished rental, just search, click or call today!Key Housing(800) 989-0410

