Time Tailor Integration Now Available for Iconik by Backlight Media Management

CHALFONT, PA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prime Image , the global leader in revolutionary AI solutions for content owners and creators, today announces its integration partnership with Bridge Digital celebrating the release of a new and powerful Time Tailor ™ integration for Backlight’s Iconik Media Management Platform.Time Tailor is Prime Image’s AI solution for media management and re-timing video content — the process of creating time for additional ad spots, or removing ad spots, through a series of imperceptible micro-edits that require no changes to content or artistic intent.“Prime Image is excited to partner with the incredible team at Bridge Digital to bring the power of Time Tailor to users of Backlight’s cloud-native media management platform, Iconik,” said Jim Maury, Chief Technical Officer at Prime Image. “Bridge Digital’s expertise in digital video workflows and media curation and monetization is a huge catalyst in bringing this solution to life for customers, and we couldn’t be more pleased.”“Utilizing Iconik’s open API allows us to drive powerful 3rd party integrations, and our TimeTailor integration is a big one,” said Nick Gismondi, VP of Production Solutions at Bridge Digital. “By leveraging the metadata users can add, we can send content to be processed by TimeTailor and returned to Iconik with the click of a button.”The integration streamlines media re-timing for content owners and editors, making it faster and easier to prepare files for monetization and meet FAST, AVOD, and OTT streaming requirements related to content runtime.“The value of Iconik is having a historical record of content and making it available for repurposing and reuse,” added Jeremy Strootman, Senior Director of Global Channel Sales for Backlight. “The challenge is updating records as content evolves. When looking at an integration, Bridge Digital made sure that Iconik was not just a source for the content being sent to TimeTailor, but a destination for safe record keeping of re-timed content.”About Prime ImagePrime Image AI Corporation is an enterprise software company based in Chalfont, Pennsylvania. For over 35 years, Prime Image has partnered with networks, television broadcasters and other media companies around the world helping them manage their content and delivering direct strategic value. For more information about Prime Image, please visit www.primeimage.com About Bridge DigitalBridge Digital is a US-based integrator and value added reseller with expertise in digital video workflows and the technologies to make them work better. We help creators and owners of digital content build an infrastructure to create, manage, distribute, and monetize their videoassets effectively.About Iconik by BacklightBacklight replaces broken media workflows with simple, AI-powered products designed to make teams faster and businesses stronger. Through our integrated suite of video solutions, including Iconik, Wildmoka, Ftrack, Celtx, and Zype, we empower creative and production teams to focus on what matters most: crafting compelling stories that drive impact. Iconikis a cloud-native, SaaS media management solution that is designed for users to share files from any storage, collaborate on video, and enrich media with AI for high searchability — and it can scale to serve solo creators or large global teams. The platform enables users to manage their rich media assets—such as video, audio, imagery, podcasts, etc.—as well as to collaborate with lightweight review and approval tools, including commenting and annotating.

