Haven Treatment Center Community Celebration - Vancouver, Washington

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join us at this event on May 2nd from 4:30pm-6:30pm for our Haven Treatment Center Community Celebration! Bring your children, families, and friends for a fantastic lineup of fun-filled activities, including Hula Dancers, Face Painting, Clown, Balloon Animals, a Petting Zoo, Live Entertainment, and a delicious Free Dinner. This event is open to everyone in the community and free to attend! Together, we can create a stronger, more connected community!

Our purpose driven mission is based on the United States broken foster care system and overwhelming statistics with children human trafficked daily before our eyes. According to Saved in America, there are more than 365,000 missing children in our country each year. 30% of those missing are being trafficked (approximately 109,000 children).

Barilla Consulting is hosting an event in all 50 states including 2 territories (Guam and Puerto Rico) to discuss these concerns. Together we can provide a solution to end child displacement in the foster care system. For more information to support our national movement or media interview we can be reached at 972-841-8362.

