Securing the Future: Pension Reform for a Sustainable Tomorrow

SLOVENIA, April 25 - In the 21st episode of the government GOVSI podcast, host Petra Bezjak Cirman spoke with Igor Feketija, State Secretary at the Ministry of Labour, Family, Social Affairs and Equal Opportunities, who played a key role in negotiating the recently reached pension reform agreement. The reform, set to be implemented gradually from 2026 onwards, addresses major demographic challenges and strengthens the long-term sustainability of the pension system.

