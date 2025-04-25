NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: April 25, 2025

MDE announces 2025 Mississippi Administrator of the Year, Teacher of the Year

JACKSON, Miss. – Today, the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced the 2025 Mississippi Administrator of the Year is Dr. Marsha Peoples, principal at East Flora Elementary School in the Madison County School District, and the 2025 Mississippi Teacher of the Year is Ashley Barefoot, teacher at Longleaf Elementary School in the Lamar County School District.

The winners were announced at a program today led by MDE’s Office of Teaching and Leading at the Jackson Convention Complex. The program celebrated all school districts’ top 2025 administrators of the year and teachers of the year as well as recognized the 2025 Mississippi Parent of the Year Anna Jones, a mother of two with one student in the Clarksdale Municipal School District.

The annual Mississippi Administrator of the Year program honors an administrator who demonstrates superior ability to inspire teachers, to employ exemplary leadership practices and to participate as an active member of the community. The recipient receives a $5,000 stipend and shares expertise through various presentations and activities for the improvement of education in the state.

The annual Mississippi Teacher of the Year program recognizes an exemplary teacher in the state who inspires students, demonstrates leadership both inside and outside the classroom and serves as an active member of the community. The award recipient also receives a $5,000 stipend and will share expertise through various presentations and activities. Barefoot will represent Mississippi in the National Teacher of the Year competition.

When describing her personal philosophy, Dr. Peoples said she believes, “That all children should be given the opportunity to receive the very best education possible. When students are taught well and learn well, they can become anything that they put their minds to. As an educational leader, my goal is to make this a reality for all students.”

In describing her personal philosophy, Barefoot said she believes it’s important “to develop and empower students to reach their full potential. My philosophy of education is to nurture students’ curiosity by facilitating discovery opportunities and teaching them the skills they need to become lifelong learners and changemakers.”

Should either the 2025 Mississippi Administrator of the Year or 2025 Mississippi Teacher of the Year be unable to fulfill their duties, alternate candidates for each role have been selected. The alternate 2025 Mississippi Administrator of the Year is Zane Thomas, principal at Houston High School in the Chickasaw County School District; and the alternate 2025 Mississippi Teacher of the Year is Tobie Lambert, teacher at Mississippi School of the Arts.

