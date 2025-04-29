International Conference in Bishkek: Strengthening Co-operation for Mountain Region Development

On 24–25 April 2025, Bishkek hosted the high-level international conference "Global Mountain Dialogue for Sustainable Development: Towards the Bishkek+25 Summit." The forum brought together over 200 delegates from 50 countries and around 30 international and regional organizations.

The conference was organized by the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic in partnership with the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), UN FAO and other international institutions. It was held within the framework of the United Nations-designated Five Years of Action for the Development of Mountain Regions (2023–2025).

Participants discussed key challenges faced by mountain regions, including climate change, ecosystem degradation, and water, food, and energy security.The event marked an important milestone on the road to the Bishkek+25 Global Mountain Summit scheduled for 2027 and helped develop joint initiatives for the sustainable development of mountain territories.

Key topics of the forum included the impact of climate change on mountain ecosystems, the role of mountains in global security, the prevention of ecosystem degradation, the advancement of scientific research, and the financing of sustainable mountain development.

The OSCE supports the efforts of the Kyrgyz Republic and its partners to promote inclusive dialogue and strengthen international co-operation for the benefit of mountain communities.