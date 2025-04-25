Governor Abbott Appoints Cohoon As Presiding Judge Of Sixth Administrative Judicial Region

TEXAS, April 25 - April 25, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Kirsten Cohoon as Presiding Judge of the Sixth Administrative Judicial Region for a term set to expire four years from the date of qualification.

Kirsten Cohoon of Boerne is judge of the 451st Judicial District Court in Kendall County. Cohoon is the place seven director of the State Bar of Texas Judicial Section and secretary of the Texas Association of District Judges. She is a board member on the Boerne Education Foundation and a volunteer at Currey Creek Baptist Church. Cohoon received a Bachelor of Science from Texas Christian University and a Juris Doctor from South Texas College of Law.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.