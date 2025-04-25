Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,014 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,148 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Appoints Cohoon As Presiding Judge Of Sixth Administrative Judicial Region

TEXAS, April 25 - April 25, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Kirsten Cohoon as Presiding Judge of the Sixth Administrative Judicial Region for a term set to expire four years from the date of qualification.

Kirsten Cohoon of Boerne is judge of the 451st Judicial District Court in Kendall County. Cohoon is the place seven director of the State Bar of Texas Judicial Section and secretary of the Texas Association of District Judges. She is a board member on the Boerne Education Foundation and a volunteer at Currey Creek Baptist Church. Cohoon received a Bachelor of Science from Texas Christian University and a Juris Doctor from South Texas College of Law.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Appoints Cohoon As Presiding Judge Of Sixth Administrative Judicial Region

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more