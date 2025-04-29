Jariet Technologies Joins Intel Foundry Accelerator IP and USMAG Alliance Programs

Jariet Technologies Inc.

Collaboration will provide Jariet's leading-edge RF-sampling data converters in Intel's Advanced 18A process

REDONDO BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jariet Technologies, a leader in advanced Data Converter semiconductor solutions, has joined the Intel Foundry Accelerator IP and USMAG Alliance Programs. This collaboration aims to leverage Intel Foundry’s state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities and leading-edge technologies to deliver high-performance, energy-efficient Data Converter solutions for a wide range of applications.

Intel Foundry’s advanced processes like Intel 18A bring innovations such as RibbonFET Gate-all-around transistors technology and industry’s first PowerVia backside power delivery. These technologies are ideally suited for next generation Data Converter designs, addressing the future SWaP-C (size, weight, power, and cost) needs of the aerospace, defense, and rapidly growing commercial SATCOM market where these factors are often tightly constrained.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Intel Foundry, combining our expertise in semiconductor solutions with their leading-edge Intel 18A process technology," said Charles Harper, CEO of Jariet Technologies. "This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering innovative products that meet the evolving needs of our customers both in defense and the growing opportunities in commercial markets."

"We are pleased to welcome Jariet Technologies as our ecosystem partner, with their robust IP portfolio to help our mutual customers ," Suk Lee, VP & GM, Ecosystem Technology Office, Intel Foundry ."This collaboration highlights our commitment in addressing the requirements of the aerospace, defense, and commercial SATCOM markets."

Jariet Technologies is a fabless semiconductor company based in Redondo Beach, California, focused on developing products based on direct RF-sampling high-speed data converter transceivers. Specializing in applications within radar, electronic warfare, SATCOM and other emerging markets, Jariet is dedicated to supporting both the defense industrial base and rapidly growing commercial market opportunities. With a commitment to innovation, quality, and local supply chain development, Jariet aims to provide secure, reliable, and cutting-edge solutions that meet the strategic needs of its customers.

