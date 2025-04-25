Attorney General Bonta Dismantles Active Identity Theft Mill and Organized Retail Scheme Spanning Seven California Counties

LOS ANGELES – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced filing of felony charges against three people involved in a suspected identity theft mill, where stolen identities were utilized in an organized retail crime scheme. The scheme involved suspects applying for store credit cards using stolen identities, then using those credit lines to purchase merchandise with no intention to pay them back. The scheme was carried out in Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, Alameda, San Mateo, and Santa Clara Counties.

“I am committed to using the full force of the California Department of Justice to fight organized retail crime both in the field and in the courtroom,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “This was not a one-off shoplifting offense, it was a malicious, coordinated scheme. These crimes hurt our businesses and pose a serious threat to our communities. I am thankful to Signet Jewelers as well as our local and state law enforcement partners for their collaboration in the battle against organized retail crime. We will not give up until we put a stop to this criminal activity all together.”

“The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is deeply committed to tackling organized retail crime through strategic multiagency collaboration, intelligence sharing, and targeted enforcement,” said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Detective Division Chief Joe Mendoza. “By working closely with our local, state, and federal partners, we continue to strengthen our efforts, disrupt criminal networks, protect both businesses and our communities, while holding individuals accountable.”

“These arrests are the result of excellent collaboration between HSI, private industry, state and local law enforcement partners,” said HSI Orange County Assistant Special Agent in Charge Christopher Bracken. “HSI will work tirelessly with our partners in California to ensure that those who commit fraud will be held accountable.”

From March 2023 to July 2023, the defendants fraudulently obtained over $100,000 worth of merchandise from high end retail stores and Harbor Freight retailers. This investigation began with a referral from a Signet Jeweler’s Corporate Fraud Investigator, and was led by the California Department of Justice (DOJ) with collaboration form Homeland Security Investigations, Santa Maria Police Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, California Highway Patrol and Westminster Police department.



As a result of the investigation, a 34-count felony complaint was filed against three defendants by DOJ. The charges include organized retail theft, grand theft, and identity theft of 13 victims. The Attorney General has made fighting organized retail crime a top priority and asks the public to submit complaints and tips at https://oag.ca.gov/bi/retail-crime.



A copy of the criminal complaint in today's case is available here.

Photos related to this investigation can be found here, here and here.