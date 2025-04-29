Tracie Cree Joins Ace Packaging Solutions as Director of Specialty Packaging Sales

New Hire, Tracie Cree

Industry veteran Tracie Cree brings 20+ years of flexible packaging experience to Ace, strengthening customer partnerships nationwide.

We are thrilled to welcome Tracie to the Ace Packaging Solutions team!” — President of Ace Packaging Solutions, Bob Yackley

ROMEOVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ace Packaging Solutions Welcomes Tracie Cree as Director of Specialty Packaging SalesAce Packaging Solutions is proud to announce the addition of Tracie Cree as Director of Specialty Packaging Sales. Tracie brings over 20 years of expertise in flexible packaging, offering a deep wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of success to the Ace team.A proud graduate of Michigan State University’s Packaging Engineering program, Tracie has spent her career navigating the dynamic world of flexible packaging. Her experience spans from nimble startups to Fortune 500 companies, managing territories from coast to coast and leading the negotiation, extension, and closure of multi-million dollar supply agreements. Her strategic approach has consistently strengthened partnerships and delivered tangible value to her clients.Tracie’s passion lies in truly understanding the needs of her customers, helping them succeed in their roles through a supportive yet unobtrusive style. Her patient persistence, detail-oriented mindset, and commitment to strong relationship-building have been key pillars of her success. Known for her exceptional communication skills and meticulous follow-up, she approaches each partnership with a blend of professionalism and genuine care.“We are thrilled to welcome Tracie to the Ace Packaging Solutions team,” said Robert Yackley, President. “Her depth of industry experience, client-first approach, and strategic mindset align perfectly with our mission to deliver exceptional packaging solutions and service. We are confident that she will be a tremendous asset as we continue to grow and innovate.”At Ace Packaging Solutions, we believe that strong relationships and innovative thinking drive lasting success. With Tracie Cree’s leadership in Specialty Packaging Sales, we look forward to delivering even greater value and expertise to our clients across industries.For more information, please visit www.acepackagingsolutions.com About Ace Packaging Solutions:Ace Packaging Solutions is a leading provider of innovative packaging products and services, dedicated to helping businesses across industries protect, promote, and enhance their products through smart, sustainable packaging solutions.

