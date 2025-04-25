Spectrum Spine is proud to introduce it's new CEO, Kelly Shelton

A Medical Device Manufacturer in Spinal and Orthopedic Implants Kelly Shelton, Spectrum's new CEO

Spectrum Spine Inc, a medical device manufacturer introducing disruptive technology in the Orthopedic and Spinal Implant space announces new CEO, Kelly Shelton.

In a world of "Me too" products, I’m honored to be Spectrum's CEO. Our unique Biobraille technology revolutionizes orthopedic applications, improving bone integration and patient outcomes globally.” — Kelly Shelton

INLET BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spectrum Spine Inc. is excited and proud to announce the hire of Kelly Shelton as CEO. The company is now poised to release 11 or more spinal implant products over the next 18 months, and is introducing a highly bioactive, disruptive surface technology to the Spinal and Orthopedic implant space, "BioBraille". The timing of Mr. Shelton joining Spectrum is ideal as the company enters it's commercial phase after several years of research, development, and the U.S. FDA clearance of 11 spinal device systems.Prior to joining Spectrum Spine, Mr. Shelton spent 28 years in increasing commercial and leadership roles within Smith & Nephew, NuVasive, Stryker, and Zimmer Biomet where he led a team that generated more than $500 million in global annual sales. Mr. Shelton was most recently serving as president at Osseus Fusion Systems.On his appointment, Mr. Shelton commented, “My career has always been driven by a passion for clinical outcomes, managing high performing business development teams, and building and maintaining surgeon and hospital relationships. I am excited to be joining an organization committed to delivering exceptional patient care and surgeon support. Our organization is empowered to grow, compete, and win in a large, expanding, and highly fragmented Orthopedic and Neurosurgery market.”Mr. Shelton recognizes that effective leadership is not just about authority; it’s about inspiring others to ask questions, start conversations, and share ideas— unleashing collective success, unlocking a brighter organizational future, and ultimately, weaving individual purpose into the corporate fabric. Mr. Shelton is committed to fostering an inclusive workplace culture where employees feel empowered to make decisions and valued enough to provide feedback, highlighting his exceptional ability to enhance both job satisfaction and businessoutcomes.Kelly earned a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Denver University, Daniels College of Business, a bachelor of business administration (BBA) in health care from Colorado State University, and numerous honors / achievement awards from renowned institutions. Suffice it to say, his educational background and commitment to professional development have laid the foundation for a distinguished leadership career in the medical device and capital equipment industry.

