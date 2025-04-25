Author and Minister Hope Garza Shares Powerful Spiritual Encounters in Newly Released Book 'Accounts in Ministry'

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hope Garza, longtime minister and passionate storyteller, has officially released her latest work Accounts in Ministry, a deeply personal collection of real-life experiences from her decades of service in Christian ministry. Raw, Spirit-led, and rooted in faith, this powerful book reveals the extraordinary encounters, divine guidance, and supernatural deliverance that have defined her journey with Christ.A Ministry Memoir Unlike Any OtherAccounts in Ministry is not a book of theory. These are first-hand stories—unfiltered, direct, and often miraculous. Garza writes with clarity and conviction about casting out demons, spiritual warfare, divine appointments, and the real power of the Holy Spirit in the lives of everyday people. Through encounters with brokenness, addiction, possession, and redemption, she demonstrates the living reality of God’s presence and power.From the emotional testimony of her own deliverance to witnessing spiritual breakthroughs in others, Garza documents a ministry marked by obedience, prayer, and unwavering faith. With each chapter, readers are invited not only to witness miracles but to believe in the authority and grace of Jesus Christ for their own lives.A Voice for the Hurting, the Searching, and the CalledWhether readers are new believers, lifelong Christians, or still questioning the faith, Accounts in Ministry offers something unique—authentic, lived-out Christianity. Garza speaks directly to those who’ve been silenced by pain, dismissed by the world, or held captive by shame and fear. Her stories aim to break spiritual chains and call people back to their purpose in Christ.About the AuthorHope Garza (Esperanza De La Serda) was born in Uvalde, Texas, and has spent over four decades walking in obedience to her calling. Raised on the teachings of her grandmother and shaped by firsthand encounters with the Holy Spirit, Garza’s life and ministry reflect bold faith, supernatural grace, and relentless love for the lost. Her mission is simple: to reach who God places in her path and give glory to Jesus in every step.Availability & ContactAccounts in Ministry is now available in paperback and digital formats through online retailers and selected bookstores. This release is a must-read for those hungry for the real, the raw, and the miraculousFor purchase, more information, media inquiries, or to get future updates on what Ms. Garza is up to, please check out the following channels:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.