Governor Ivey Announces Passing of Alabama’s First Dog Missy

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Friday shared the sad news that Alabama’s First Dog, her beloved Missy Ivey, has passed away.

Missy is around 10 years old. In January 2019, the governor adopted Missy, a blended collie mix, from the Montgomery Humane Shelter. Governor Ivey and Missy were inseparable, and Missy adored the governor from the start. Whether the governor was working in her office at the Governor’s Mansion, hosting gatherings in the back courtyard, enjoying a meal, or even taking her pontoon boat out on the lake, Missy was always right by the governor’s side.

“Missy was a great friend. After the best days and the hardest ones, it was always so good to return to the Governor’s Mansion and be greeted by Missy. She really made it feel like home, and I will miss her dearly,” said Governor Ivey. “Missy lived a great life. There is nothing quite like the love from our pets.”

Governor Ivey would like to thank all the employees at Montgomery Veterinary Associates who gave Missy excellent care and comfort in her final days. The governor encouraged all Alabama families to hold their pets extra close.

A recent photo of Missy is attached.

