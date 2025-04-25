New Poetry Collection Reveals the Silent Impact of Multiple Sclerosis – Igniting the Spirit

Fire and Resilience in the Face of Multiple Sclerosis by Jessica W. Sormrude

LEDYARD, CT, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jessica W. Sormrude introduces Igniting the Spirit: Fire and Resilience in the Face of Multiple Sclerosis, a collection of poems that explores the quiet effects of multiple sclerosis (MS). The book brings attention to the challenges that many people with MS face every day, often without others noticing.The poetry describes how MS affects the body and mind in difficult-to-explain ways. It conveys what it feels like to experience sudden fatigue, blurred vision, or loss of balance, while also highlighting the emotional weight of living with an illness that is not always visible to others.MS is unpredictable. One day, a person may feel strong; the next, they may struggle to walk or think clearly. The poems capture this uncertainty and how it affects daily life, describing feelings of frustration, isolation, and the effort needed to stay positive.The collection also reflects on the importance of time. It reminds readers that life can change without warning, encouraging people to appreciate the present, while acknowledging the uncertain future. The poetry reveals how even small victories, like overcoming a difficult day, can be deeply meaningful.About the AuthorJessica W. Sormrude is a licensed clinical social worker with extensive experience supporting individuals living with multiple sclerosis (MS). Specializing in neuroimmunology, she is dedicated to helping those affected by MS navigate the challenges of the condition. As a District Advocate Leader for the National MS Society, she advocates for policy changes aimed at improving the lives of individuals with MS.Sormrude remains actively engaged in the latest advancements in MS care through participation in conferences, workshops, and networking events. She collaborates with neurologists, rehabilitation specialists, and other healthcare professionals to ensure a comprehensive approach to patient care. In her private practice, she provides psychotherapy to individuals and families, including those managing chronic illnesses.A firm believer in the power of creative expression, Sormrude utilizes art, music, and writing to help clients process emotions and promote healing. Her dedication to the MS community is evident in her ongoing advocacy, continuous professional development, and commitment to raising awareness.Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1300384220

