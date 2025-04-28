AON Neurodiagnostics, Inc. Achieves 98.9% Growth in 2024 and Record-Breaking Q1 2025 Results

Expansion of Advanced EEG Services Drives Clinical Integration and Sustained Growth in Neurological Patient Care

Their team delivers high-quality care and timely results we can trust. AON is now our exclusive partner for video EEG services.” — Ahmed Kafaji, MD

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AON Neurodiagnostics, Inc., a leader in at-home ambulatory video EEG services, is proud to report a record-breaking first quarter for 2025. Completed studies surged by 81% over Q1 2024, with March alone marking a standout 42% year-over-year increase. This follows a robust 98.9% annual growth in 2024 compared to 2023.This momentum reflects AON’s strategic focus on provider partnerships and its unwavering commitment to an elevated patient experience.“Astir Oath is our go-to for EEG—efficient, professional, and consistently reliable,” said Dr. Ausim Chaghtai, a leading neurology provider.Dr. Ahmed Kafaji added, “Their team delivers high-quality care and timely results we can trust. AON is now our exclusive partner for video EEG services.”AON’s tailored, patient-centric approach to home-based neurodiagnostic testing has established its reputation as a leading provider in this critical and growing field. AON remains committed to operational excellence, new provider partnerships, and a steadfast commitment to patient-first care.About AON Neurodiagnostics, Inc.AON Neurodiagnostics, Inc. provides advanced at-home ambulatory and continuous video EEG testing services across the U.S. With a mission to deliver white-glove service to both patients and providers, AON is redefining neurodiagnostics through convenience, precision, and a deep commitment to quality care.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.