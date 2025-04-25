Paterson Police Department Reminds Residents About Year Round “Project Medicine Drop” Mailbox Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

PATERSON — As communities nationwide prepare for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) spring National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 26, 2025, the Paterson Police Department is reminding residents that safe disposal is available every day of the year inside police headquarters through Project Medicine Drop, a long‑standing partnership with the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General (OAG) and Division of Consumer Affairs (DCA).

Since 2019, the, mailbox‑style receptacle located just inside the main lobby at 111 Broadway, has offered a secure, anonymous way to clear out unwanted, unused, or expired medications. The box is accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week, no questions asked. Accepted items include tablets, capsules, patches, and pet medications; liquids and syringes cannot be accepted.

“While DEA’s Take Back Day shines a spotlight twice a year, Paterson residents don’t have to wait for a special event,” said Officer in Charge Patrick Murray. “Our Project Medicine Drop mailbox is always open, helping to keep powerful drugs out of the wrong hands. With this box in our lobby, this is one of the many ways we are keeping Paterson safe every day.”

Prescription drug misuse remains a driver of overdoses, and in many cases drug and opioid addiction begins with the misuse of prescription drugs. The DEA collected nearly 18 million pounds of medications nationally since launching Take Back Day in 2010.

Project Medicine Drop is a statewide initiative led by the DCA and OAG that places secure medication drop boxes in police stations to give residents a free, convenient way to dispose of drugs year‑round.

For additional information, on Project Medicine Drop and where residents can find the closest drop box to them they can visit https://www.njconsumeraffairs.gov/meddrop/Pages/default.aspx or contact the Paterson Police Department.

