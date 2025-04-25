Discover nature in May with MDC Cape Nature Center’s free programs

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Discover nature in May with Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center’s free programs.

Conservation Families: Celebrate Our 20th Anniversary! | 1 – 4 p.m. on May 3 at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center | Registration not required.

MDC is inviting you to Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center’s 20th anniversary and “retirement” celebration for the on-site 20-year-old conjoined black rat snake. Free hands-on family friendly nature-themed activities will be available, including archery, fishing, and outdoor cooking.

Spring is in the air. Birds are calling, wildlife is emerging from cold weather dens, and the beauty of Missouri’s spring wildflowers is on full display. Join MDC staff for an introductory look at spring “ephemeral” wildflowers (those that bloom and grow before the canopy of leaves shade them out).

This hike will meet at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center and transportation to the hike location will be provided. This hike takes place at Seventy-Six Conservation Area, about 40 minutes from Cape Girardeau.

The goal of this leisurely walks is to provide a wonderful nature experience to a wide diversity of ability levels as the hike is largely on gravel roadways and flat trails. There may, however, be uneven terrain on occasion.

Please bring sturdy shoes, weather appropriate clothing, and a bottle of water. Binoculars, cameras, walking sticks, and snacks would all be welcome accessories as well.

Sensory Exploration: Sensory Saturday | 2 – 4 p.m. on May 10 at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center | Registration not required.

Spring is in full swing, and Missouri’s plants and animals are busy. From blooming flowers to growing baby animals, there are many sights, sounds, smells, and textures to enjoy this season.

Join MDC staff for several sensory-friendly, spring-themed activities and stations. This program is designed to be inclusive to children of all ages and abilities.

Catfishing is a great way to spend time in nature and catch some food. With the temperatures going up, fish tend to be less active during the day, so join MDC staff for this virtual program about night fishing for catfish. You can expect to learn equipment, how to choose a location, common species, safety and more.

Conservation Families: Time to Trap Insects | 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. on May 17 at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center | Registration not required.

Hear that beetle buzzing past? See that butterfly fluttering along? Peak the bug burrowing in the dirt? Attend at your leisure during this insect-centered event. Enjoy an MDC naturalist-led table focusing on interesting insects found in Missouri. Then, take a net, magnifying glass, and insect keeper and attempt to catch some intriguing insects yourself. With the aid of an insect identification book and naturalist staff, enjoy identifying each insect you catch.

Peep-peep-peep, click-click-click. When the whole pond can sound like a chorus of confused drummers, learn from MDC staff how to distinguish between a variety of frogs found in Missouri. Participants will enjoy learning about frog species found in southeast Missouri followed by a short stroll down to Wood Duck Swamp to listen to frogs and test new skills.

The trail utilized is not ADA accessible and surfaces include gravel and steep grades of over 25%. Children younger than 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

With summer comes the many species of waterfowl making their way back through Missouri on their journey back north. Join MDC staff for a program to get to paint your own duck decoy in one of the many styles of ducks that you’ll see travel through.

Program Registration

Advance registration is required for most programs. All family members that plan to attend in-person and virtual events must be registered. First, create a profile. Once a profile is created and event registration is complete, additional details about programs will be sent via email.

For virtual programs, participants will receive a program link via email including pertinent details at least 30 minutes prior to the start of the program. Please ensure your MDC account includes an accurate email address.

See all details for MDC’s free May programs online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4xf. Be sure to also register your children and homeschool students for this month’s Little Acorns and Babes in the Woods story times.

And don’t forget to check out MDC’s featured artist this month in the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center lobby: Sarah Geringer.

Geringer’s love of nature began with regular visits to her great-grandparents’ farm. She started helping her grandparents with their vegetable garden as a young child and has kept her own flower and vegetable gardens since age 13. Geringer is passionate about native plants and organic gardening. Since childhood, she has enjoyed capturing her love for nature in art.

Stay Connected

Questions? Email MDC Cape Nature Center Manager Laci Prucinsky at Laci.Prucinsky@mdc.mo.gov, or contact the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center at (573) 290-5218.

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center sends program registration reminders and updates to those who sign up by texting “MDC Nature” to 468311. An online subscription is also available to “sign up for updates” at www.mdc.mo.gov. A variety of updates are available at this option, but Cape Girardeau specific updates are available under facility updates and news for southeast region.

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center features two miles of winding nature trails, wildlife-viewing areas, hands-on exhibits, MDC’s Nature Shop, an exhibit gallery featuring Paul Corbin’s collection of Native American artifacts, a children's play area, and several freshwater aquariums.

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. White Oak Trace Trails are open daily, from sunrise to 10 p.m.