KlaymanToskes Investigates Losses Linked to Declining Stocks Amid Tariff Shock, Margin Calls, and Market Volatility

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes continues investigating on behalf of investors who suffered significant losses including margin-related losses , risky options trading, and overconcentrated positions in the worst-performing stocks over the past six months. These losses come amid a sharp market selloff driven in part by sweeping global tariffs and economic uncertainty, which have triggered widespread volatility and exposed vulnerable portfolios. Investors who suffered significant losses due to margin calls, overconcentration , or leveraged strategies recommended by their financial advisor should contact KlaymanToskes at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com in furtherance of our investigation. Our investigation does not relate to investors with self-directed accounts who did not rely on the advice of a financial advisor.As the S&P 500 continues to experience one of its wildest trading periods since the 2020 pandemic, investors with leveraged or concentrated positions have been among the hardest hit. Many investors have placed their trust in financial advisors to construct resilient portfolios, yet find themselves facing catastrophic losses. This ongoing market disruption has been intensified by investor panic following President Trump’s recent announcement of new global tariffs. Financial advisors have a duty to adjust portfolio strategies in response—but many continue to fail to act. “Advisors have a fiduciary duty under Regulation BI to manage risk, especially in the face of macroeconomic threats,” says Lawrence Klayman, Founding Partner of KlaymanToskes.KlaymanToskes is currently investigating losses related to:- Forced sales triggered by margin calls,- Unsuitable use of short or naked put options,- Concentrated exposure to high-risk or rapidly declining stocks, and- Failure to implement appropriate risk management in response to macroeconomic threats such as tariffs.20 Stocks with the Worst 6-Month Performance Under ReviewKlaymanToskes is reviewing investor losses involving concentrated exposure to the following stocks, all of which have declined more than 49% in the past six months:- Vaxcyte (PCVX) – down 73%- Celanese (CE) – down 71%- Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) – down 64%- Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) – down 62%- Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA) – down 59%- Trade Desk (TTD) – down 58%- Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) – down 58%- Olin (OLN) – down 56%- RXO, Inc. (RXO) – down 55%- RH (RH) – down 55%- Moderna (MRNA) – down 54%- Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) – down 54%- Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) – down 53%- Icon (ICLR) – down 53%- e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) – down 51%- Illumina (ILMN) – down 51%- Novo Nordisk (NVO) – down 51%- Microchip Technology (MCHP) – down 50%- ON Semiconductor (ON) – down 49%- Liberty Global A (LBTYA) – down 49%Investors who relied on the advice of a financial advisor, and suffered significant losses, due to margin calls, unsuitable use of leverage, or overconcentration in declining stocks, should contact KlaymanToskes at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com in furtherance of our investigation.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.Contact

