Rose Marie Remley Unearths Forgotten History in Compelling New Book

A true story of survival, justice, and identity unfolds in Free Woman or Slave: The Story of Sally Miller.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rose Marie Remley’s historical narrative “ Free Woman or Slave: The Story of Sally Miller ” shines a light on a remarkable and long-overlooked case of mistaken identity, injustice, and eventual triumph. Remley, a former writer and editor of corporate and technical communications with a BA from the University of Puget Sound, uses her love for history and storytelling to bring this true pre-Civil War story to life.Set in a time when slavery was still legal in the United States, the book traces the story of two young German sisters who were orphaned shortly after arriving in America. Decades later, a chance encounter in a New Orleans coffee shop reveals that one of them, presumed lost, may have been sold into slavery. Through a gripping legal battle, the woman—known as Sally Miller—is declared free. This meticulously researched tale offers both historical context and human drama that brings the era vividly to life.Remley was inspired to write the book after stumbling across Sally Miller’s story during unrelated research. With a background in education and public speaking, she has always been passionate about sharing knowledge, especially stories that challenge historical narratives. Now retired in Ewa Beach, Hawaii, she continues her literary journey with a second novel in the works.“Free Woman or Slave: The Story of Sally Miller” is a standout read, especially for teachers and students of American history. The book includes educational sidebars, a glossary, and classroom discussion questions, making it a valuable resource for grades 7–12. This eye-opening book is now available for purchase on Amazon.About Writers’ BrandingWriters’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.

