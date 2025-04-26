The $68 Trillion Wealth Shift Signals Urgent Opportunity for Banks to Embrace Impact Investing

Jakob Lage Hansen, CEO of DoLand Pro

DoLand Pro empowers banks and family offices with real-time, transparent impact reports to meet the demands of next-gen sustainable investors

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, April 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A massive shift in global wealth is underway, and banks, family offices, and investment advisors must evolve or risk losing their next-generation investors. With $68 trillion set to transfer from Baby Boomers to younger, impact-focused investors by 2030 (Source: Cerulli Associates), sustainable investment solutions are no longer a nice-to-have—they are a necessity.Why Traditional ESG Reporting Isn’t EnoughYet, traditional ESG reporting often falls short. A Morgan Stanley survey revealed that lack of transparency (70%) and greenwashing concerns (65%) are the top barriers to sustainable investing. Static, compliance-driven ESG reports fail to provide the clarity and trust that modern investors demand.DoLand Pro, a leader in investment impact reporting, is helping financial institutions meet these expectations with:Automated, Up-To-Date Impact Reports – No more outdated, manual spreadsheets.User-Friendly Reports and Dashboards – Making impact insights accessible to both advisors and clients.Seamless Integration – Works alongside existing financial reporting tools.Beyond ESG – A True Impact Focus – Tracks actual investment outcomes, not just compliance metrics. Impact investing is no longer a niche—it’s the future. The next generation of investors is demanding transparency, and banks must act now to remain relevant," says Jakob Lage Hansen, CEO of DoLand Pro.Financial institutions must embrace automation, transparency, and impact-focused storytelling to remain competitive. With DoLand Pro, banks and family offices can turn impact reporting from a compliance burden into a client engagement tool.Want to see how DoLand Pro can future-proof your financial institution?Visit www.dolandpro.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.