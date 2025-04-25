Rose Marie Remley’s Powerful New Novel Explores the Courage to Rewrite One’s Destiny

Time turns tender in “Watch for Change.”

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What if someone could rewind time—not just to relive the past, but to reshape the future? That’s the stirring premise behind “ Watch for Change ,” the poignant and compelling new novel by Rose Marie Remley. Set in the turbulent years following the Civil War, this historical fiction tale is as rich in heart as it is in historical detail.Fannie is forty-one, a spinster seamstress in a sleepy Georgian town. Her days are quiet, her hopes quietly buried—until an enchanted gold pendant watch lands in her hands, a gift from a dear elderly friend. With reluctance, she accepts its rumored powers. But when tragedy strikes, Fannie seizes the chance to start over. She awakens as her twenty-year-old self and boards a train to Washington, DC, with nothing but a valise, a few dollars, and a yearning to live the life she once dreamed of.As she builds a new existence among fellow boarders in a bustling rooming house, Fannie finds friendship, freedom, and eventually, love. But starting over doesn’t mean life will be easy. Secrets, sacrifices, and the painful price of reinvention shadow her path. When heartbreak, infertility, and the burden of family responsibility threaten her fragile happiness, Fannie must discover whether youth alone can truly change the course of a life.Rose Marie Remley, a freelance writer with a passion for history and a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Puget Sound, weaves a moving tale of second chances and self-discovery. With tender prose and a timeless question at its heart, “Watch for Change” asks readers: “If you had the chance to do it all again, would you?”Now available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major online bookstore retailers, “Watch for Change” is an unforgettable journey through time, love, and the choices that define people.About Writers’ BrandingWriters’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.

