Dr. Leslie Davis Selected for IAOTP’s Trailblazer Award

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Leslie Davis, Relationship Therapist, National Certified Counselor, Executive Contributor to BRAINZ magazine, Owner of Eva Empowered, Founder of her practice Emotions Connected, and popular podcast Host of SHE Matters, was recently selected for The Trailblazer Award for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; The Trailblazer Award celebrates individuals who have broken barriers, pioneered new paths, and inspired others to strive for greatness. Dr. Davis’ remarkable contributions exemplify these ideals, as she has consistently demonstrated a bold and innovative approach to mental health, community development, and empowerment. Dr. Leslie Davis will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2025 Annual Awards Gala.The President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, “We are honored to have Dr. Leslie Davis as part of the IAOTP family. We look forward to celebrating all her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman.“With more than a decade of experience, Dr. Davis has certainly proven herself as a seasoned and trusted expert in the mental healthcare field. Dr. Leslie Davis is a licensed clinical professional counselor with over 12 years of expertise in crisis management and eight years as a therapist treating children, families, and couples suffering from depression, anxiety, behavioral problems, and family conflict.Dr. Davis recently started seeing her patients full-time in her own practice. She will use her passion for empowering women, teens, families, and single moms to guide her patients in establishing healthy relationships. Dr. Davis equips her patients with the necessary tools to navigate challenging relationships. She motivates individuals to break free from harmful habits and embrace new ones that foster positive relationships.Dr. Leslie Davis specializes in providing therapy for adolescents, young adults, and women who are dealing with anxiety and depression symptoms, which can often impact their relationships. Some individuals have experienced severe trauma, including instances of sexual abuse. She has expertise in offering therapy to adolescents, young adults, and women who are grappling with symptoms of anxiety and depression. These symptoms can frequently be connected to and affect their relationships. Some individuals have gone through challenging experiences, including cases of sexual abuse.Before embarking on her professional career path, Leslie received her Bachelor’s degree in Sociology from Wheaton College, her Master’s degree in Professional Counseling from McKendree University, and her Ph.D. in Counseling and Psychological Studies from Regent University. During her doctoral studies at Regent University, she established the psycho-educational podcast SHE Matters with Leslie Davis, which focuses on the Black single mom experience in relationships to reduce depression and suicidal ideation.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Davis has received many awards and accolades and is recognized worldwide for her outstanding roles and commitment to mental healthcare. She was chosen for The Empowered Woman Award last year by IAOTP, as well as IAOTP’s Top Mental Health Counselor of the Year in 2023. She was also featured on the famous Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square NYC. Last year, she was chosen to be featured in IAOTP’s Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication. She will receive recognition for this for her selection of The Trailblazer Award this December at the remarkable Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas.In the future, Dr. Davis will continue to empower individuals who struggle with making healthy choices in relationships."When a woman breaks free from toxic love, she reclaims her power and shifts the world. Healing her isn't just personal. It's revolutionary. When we heal HER, we empower ALL."– Dr. Leslie DavisWatch her video here:For more information on Dr. Leslie Davis, please visit: www.therealdrleslie.com Real Talk with Dr. D Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjzHesuO66NVc0OP8GaWxAA About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You must be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals together.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

