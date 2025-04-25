Submit Release
Benson County Clerk of Court office Closed Friday, April 25th

The Benson County Clerk of Court office closed Friday, April 25th, but will be answering phone calls and email. Patrons may also contact the Ramsey Clerk of Court office for assistance at 701-662-1309.

