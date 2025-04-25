Submit Release
Preferred Bank Reports First Quarter Results

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC), one of the larger independent California banks, today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Preferred Bank (“the Bank”) reported net income of $30.0 million or $2.23 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2025. This represents a small decrease in net income of $197,000 from the prior quarter and a decrease of $3.4 million from the same quarter last year. The decrease compared to both periods was mainly due to a decrease in net interest income. In the first quarter of 2025, the incremental impact to interest income from loans placed on nonaccrual status was approximately $2.8 million. In addition, a property securing one of our loans was damaged in the Palisades fire in January and as a result, the Bank has reversed out the $208,000 interest receivable on this loan although we expect to recoup this amount after the property is sold. In addition to a lowering of overall interest rates, these were the main factors in the decrease in net interest income.

Net interest income was $62.7 million, a decrease of $6.5 million from the previous quarter and a decrease of $5.8 million compared to the same quarter last year. Noninterest income was $4.0 million, an increase of $361,000 over the prior quarter and an increase of $933,000 over the same quarter last year. Noninterest expense was $23.4 million, a decrease of $4.9 million from the previous quarter and an increase of $3.3 million over the same quarter last year.

Highlights for the Quarter:

  • Return on average assets was 1.76%
  • Return on beginning equity of 15.96%
  • Total deposits increased by $155.9 million or 2.6%, linked quarter
  • Efficiency ratio was 35.1%

Li Yu, Chairman and CEO, commented, “Preferred Bank’s net income for the first quarter, 2025 was $30.0 million or $2.23 per fully diluted share. This quarter, there was an outsized impact to interest income of approximately $2.8 million on nonaccrual loans. We have also written down the value of our one OREO property by $1.3 million.

Non-accrual loans totaled $78.9 million as of March 31, 2025 and are mostly comprised of two loans totaling $65.6 million. These two loans are well-secured, and we do not anticipate any losses associated with these two credits. Overall criticized loans have decreased to $129.2 million from $158.2 million at year-end. There were very few new migrations into the criticized loan category.

The large interest reversal of $2.8 million significantly affected the reported net interest margin, which was 3.75% for the quarter. Without that, the margin would have been much closer to the 4.06% reported in the fourth quarter of 2024. Deposit growth for the quarter was $155.9 million or 2.6% on a linked quarter basis. However, total loans reduced slightly from December 31, 2024. We do not feel there will be material changes in the loan demand in the near future under the shadow of the import tariff uncertainty.

The import tariff impositions and threats are truly unprecedented. At this time, we are still completely uncertain as to the size of the tariffs and which countries will ultimately be tariffed. In short, every American’s economic well-being will likely be impacted. Even if an agreement can be reached within the “90 days”, there seems to be no certainty that the issue will be completely resolved and this uncertainty may persist for a year or possibly more. We at Preferred Bank will stay alert and constantly monitoring our activities.

As a starting point, we have began a “deep-dive” within our relatively small “trade finance” portfolio and will continue to widen the scope of our credit monitoring activities related to trade.”

Results of Operations

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $62.7 million for the first quarter of 2025. This represents a $6.5 million decrease from the $69.2 million recorded in the prior quarter and a $5.8 million decrease from the same quarter last year. The decrease compared to both comparable quarters was primarily due to the reversal of interest income of $2.8 million associated with the nonaccrual loans. In addition, there was a property in the Palisades fire that secured a construction loan financed by the Bank. As part of that restructuring, the Bank elected to reverse $208,000 out of interest income that had accrued on that loan. Interest expense decreased compared to both comparable periods despite growth in deposits during the quarter. The Bank’s net interest margin came in at 3.75% for the quarter, this is down from the 4.06% recorded last quarter and from the 4.19% margin achieved in the first quarter of the prior year. The loan interest reversals played a major role in the decrease of the net interest margin in the first quarter. Management believes that efforts to reduce the Bank’s deposit costs have been largely effective as evidenced by the decreases in interest expense.

Noninterest Income. For the first quarter of 2025, noninterest income was $4.0 million compared with $3.1 million for the same quarter last year and compared to $3.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase over the prior quarter was primarily due to letter of credit (LC) fee income which was up by $268,000 and gains on sales of SBA loans which increased by $163,000. In comparing to the same quarter last year, fee income was down but LC fee income increased by $741,000 and gains on sales of SBA loans increased by $172,000.

Noninterest Expense. Total noninterest expense was $23.4 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $28.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and compared to the $20.0 million recorded in the same period last year. The primary reason for the decrease over the prior quarter was the $8.1 million occupancy expense adjustment recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024. This was related to accounting pronouncement ASC 842, accounting for leases. Partially offsetting that was an increase in personnel expense of $1.6 million and an increase in OREO expense of $1.4 million. In the first quarter of 2025, the Bank recorded a valuation charge of $1.3 million related to the OREO property in Santa Barbara. In comparing to the same quarter last year; personnel expense was up by $939,000, occupancy expense was up by $583,000 and OREO expense was up by $1.4 million due to the aforementioned OREO valuation charge recorded in the first quarter of 2025. Salary expense increased over the same quarter last year due mainly to an increase in personnel and merit increases. The increase in personnel expense over the prior quarter was primarily due to employer paid taxes as during the first quarter, incentive compensation is paid out to employees.

Income Taxes. The Bank recorded a provision for income taxes of $12.6 million for the first quarter of 2025. This represents an effective tax rate (“ETR”) of 29.5% which is up from the 29.0% ETR for last quarter and up from the 29.0% ETR recorded in the same period last year. The Bank’s ETR will fluctuate slightly from quarter to quarter within a fairly small range due to the timing of taxable events throughout the year.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total gross loans at March 31, 2025 were $5.63 billion, a decrease of $6.2 million from the total of $5.64 billion as of December 31, 2024. Total deposits were $6.07 billion, an increase of $155.9 million from the $5.92 billion as of December 31, 2024. Total assets were $7.1 billion, an increase of $176.7 million over the total of $6.92 billion as of December 31, 2024.

Asset Quality

Non-accrual loans and loans 90 days past due and still accruing totaled $78.9 million as of March 31, 2025. The bulk of the nonaccrual loans comprised of two loans totaling $65.6 million. One of the loans is a multi-family loan which is well-secured and the other loan is now vacant, entitled land in a prime area of Orange County. Again, this loan is also well-secured. The loans were part of the same relationship and one is now working its way through the bankruptcy court while the other loan is in the process of being sold, at par. Management is confident that there will be no loss associated with these two loans. Total net charge-offs (recoveries) for the quarter were ($97,000) compared to net charge-offs of $6.6 million in the prior quarter. In addition to that, the Bank wrote down the value of its OREO property in Santa Barbara by $1.34 million, reflecting the proposed net proceeds of the most recent sales contract that the Bank was involved in, which sale did not materialize.

Total criticized loans decreased to $129.2 million from $158.1 million reported in the prior quarter.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2025 was $700,000 compared to $2.0 million last quarter and compared to $4.4 million in the same quarter last year. The Bank’s allowance coverage ratio increased to 1.28% of loans as compared to 1.27% in the prior quarter.

Capitalization

As of March 31, 2025, the Bank’s tangible capital ratio was 10.96%, the leverage ratio was 11.52%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 11.86% and the total capital ratio stood at 15.15%. As of December 31, 2024, the Bank’s tangible capital ratio was 11.02%, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 11.33%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 11.80% and the total capital ratio was 15.11%.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call with simultaneous webcast to discuss Preferred Bank’s first quarter 2025 financial results will be held this afternoon April 25, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern / 11:00 a.m. Pacific. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing 844-826-3037 (domestic) or 412-317-5182 (international) and referencing “Preferred Bank.” There will also be a live webcast of the call available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website at www.preferredbank.com.

Preferred Bank's Chairman and CEO Li Yu, President and Chief Operating Officer Wellington Chen, Chief Financial Officer Edward J. Czajka, Chief Credit Officer Nick Pi and Deputy Chief Operating Officer Johnny Hsu will discuss Preferred Bank's financial results, business highlights and outlook. After the live webcast, a replay will be available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website. A replay of the call will also be available at 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) through May 2, 2025; the passcode is 8939265.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank is one of the larger independent commercial banks headquartered in California. The Bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Bank conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through twelve full-service branch banking offices in California (Alhambra, Century City, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine (2), Diamond Bar, Pico Rivera, Tarzana and San Francisco (2)), two branches in New York (Manhattan and Flushing, Queens) and a branch office in the Houston, Texas suburb of Sugar Land. In addition, the Bank also operates a loan production office in Sunnyvale, California. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The Bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Although originally founded as a Chinese-American Bank, Preferred Bank now derives most of its customers from the diversified mainstream market but does continue to benefit from the significant migration to California of ethnic Chinese from China and other areas of East Asia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Bank’s future financial and operating results, the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Bank’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: changes in economic conditions; changes in the California real estate market; the loss of senior management and other employees; natural disasters or recurring energy
shortage; changes in interest rates; competition from other financial services companies; ineffective underwriting practices; inadequate allowance for loan and lease losses to cover actual losses; risks inherent in construction lending; adverse economic conditions in Asia; downturn in international trade; inability to attract deposits; inability to raise additional capital when needed or on favorable terms; inability to manage growth; inadequate communications, information, operating and financial control systems, technology from fourth party service providers; the U.S. government’s monetary policies; government regulation; environmental liability with respect to properties to which the bank takes title; and the threat of terrorism. Additional factors that could cause the Bank's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Bank’s 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation which can be found on Preferred Bank’s website. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of the press release, and the Bank assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. For additional information about Preferred Bank, please visit the Bank’s website at www.preferredbank.com.

AT THE COMPANY: AT FINANCIAL PROFILES:
Edward J. Czajka  Jeffrey Haas
Executive Vice President General Information
Chief Financial Officer (310) 622-8240
(213) 891-1188 PFBC@finprofiles.com
   
   

Financial Tables to Follow

 
PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)
           
           
  For the Quarter Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
    2025       2024       2024  
Interest income:          
Loans, including fees $ 101,491     $ 111,596     $ 109,980  
Investment securities   12,810       14,013       16,257  
Fed funds sold   228       249       283  
 Total interest income   114,529       125,858       126,520  
           
Interest expense:          
Interest-bearing demand   16,590       18,245       22,290  
Savings   69       85       75  
Time certificates   33,887       37,030       34,330  
Subordinated debt   1,325       1,325       1,325  
 Total interest expense   51,871       56,685       58,020  
 Net interest income   62,658       69,173       68,500  
Provision for credit losses   700       2,000       4,400  
 Net interest income after provision for credit losses   61,958       67,173       64,100  
           
Noninterest income:          
Fees & service charges on deposit accounts   716       761       845  
Letters of credit fee income   2,244       1,977       1,503  
BOLI income   103       102       105  
Net gain on sale of loans   275       112       103  
Other income   660       685       509  
 Total noninterest income   3,998       3,637       3,065  
           
Noninterest expense:          
Salary and employee benefits   14,839       13,279       13,900  
Net occupancy expense   2,294       10,110       1,711  
Business development and promotion expense   462       340       266  
Professional services   1,651       1,606       1,457  
Office supplies and equipment expense   386       396       473  
OREO valuation allowance and related expense   1,531       155       135  
Other   2,206       2,360       2,086  
 Total noninterest expense   23,369       28,246       20,028  
 Income before provision for income taxes   42,587       42,564       47,137  
Income tax expense   12,563       12,343       13,671  
 Net income $ 30,024     $ 30,221     $ 33,466  
           
Income per share available to common shareholders          
 Basic $ 2.27     $ 2.29     $ 2.48  
 Diluted $ 2.23     $ 2.25     $ 2.44  
           
Weighted-average common shares outstanding          
 Basic   13,226,582       13,190,696       13,508,878  
 Diluted   13,453,176       13,442,294       13,736,986  
           
Cash dividends per common share $ 0.75     $ 0.75     $ 0.70  
           



PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
       
       
  March 31,   December 31,
    2025       2024  
  (Unaudited)   (Audited)
Assets      
Cash and due from banks $ 905,183     $ 765,515  
Fed funds sold   20,000       20,000  
Cash and cash equivalents   925,183       785,515  
       
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost   19,745       20,021  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value   390,096       348,706  
       
Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value   -       2,214  
       
Loans   5,634,413       5,640,615  
Less allowance for credit losses   (72,274 )     (71,477 )
Less amortized deferred loan fees, net   (9,652 )     (9,234 )
Loans, net   5,552,487       5,559,904  
       
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets   13,650       14,991  
Bank furniture and fixtures, net   8,276       8,462  
Bank-owned life insurance   10,502       10,433  
Accrued interest receivable   31,775       33,561  
Investment in affordable housing partnerships   63,612       58,346  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   15,000       15,000  
Deferred tax assets   46,280       47,402  
Income tax receivable   -       2,195  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   20,281       13,182  
Other assets   3,205       3,497  
Total assets $ 7,100,092     $ 6,923,429  
       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity      
Deposits:      
Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 730,270     $ 704,859  
Interest bearing deposits:   2,099,987       2,026,965  
Savings   32,631       30,150  
Time certificates of $250,000 or more   1,531,715       1,477,931  
Other time certificates   1,678,132       1,676,943  
Total deposits   6,072,735       5,916,848  
       
Subordinated debt issuance, net   148,529       148,469  
Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships   20,956       21,623  
Operating lease liabilities   24,021       16,990  
Accrued interest payable   14,634       16,517  
Other liabilities   40,613       39,830  
Total liabilities   6,321,488       6,160,277  
       
Shareholders' equity   778,604       763,152  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,100,092     $ 6,923,429  
       
Book value per common share $ 59.30     $ 57.86  
Number of common shares outstanding   13,130,296       13,188,776  



PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
           
           
  For the Quarter Ended
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
   2025   2024   2024   2024   2024 
Unaudited historical quarterly operations data:          
Interest income $ 114,529   $ 125,858   $ 129,424   $ 127,294   $ 126,520  
Interest expense   51,871     56,685     60,576     61,187     58,020  
 Interest income before provision for credit losses   62,658     69,173     68,848     66,107     68,500  
Provision for credit losses   700     2,000     3,200     2,500     4,400  
Noninterest income   3,998     3,637     3,459     3,404     3,065  
Noninterest expense   23,369     28,246     22,089     19,697     20,028  
Income tax expense   12,563     12,343     13,635     13,722     13,671  
 Net income $ 30,024   $ 30,221   $ 33,383   $ 33,592   $ 33,466  
           
Earnings per share          
 Basic $ 2.27   $ 2.29   $ 2.50   $ 2.51   $ 2.48  
 Diluted $ 2.23   $ 2.25   $ 2.46   $ 2.48   $ 2.44  
           
Ratios for the period:          
Return on average assets   1.76 %   1.74 %   1.95 %   1.97 %   2.00 %
Return on beginning equity   15.96 %   16.03 %   18.37 %   19.31 %   19.36 %
Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent)   3.75 %   4.06 %   4.10 %   3.96 %   4.19 %
Noninterest expense to average assets   1.37 %   1.62 %   1.29 %   1.15 %   1.20 %
Efficiency ratio   35.06 %   38.79 %   30.55 %   28.34 %   27.99 %
Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans (annualized)   -0.01 %   0.47 %   -0.00 %   0.68 %   0.26 %
           
Ratios as of period end:          
Tangible common equity ratio   10.96 %   11.02 %   10.92 %   10.55 %   10.35 %
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio   11.52 %   11.33 %   11.28 %   10.89 %   10.80 %
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   11.86 %   11.80 %   11.66 %   11.52 %   11.50 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   11.86 %   11.80 %   11.66 %   11.52 %   11.50 %
Total risk-based capital ratio   15.15 %   15.11 %   15.06 %   14.93 %   15.08 %
Allowances for credit losses to loans at end of period   1.28 %   1.27 %   1.36 %   1.34 %   1.49 %
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 0.91 x 1.89 x   3.92 x   1.79 x   4.33 x
           
Average balances:          
Total securities $ 402,754   $ 350,732   $ 356,590   $ 353,357   $ 348,961  
Total loans   5,555,010     5,542,558     5,458,613     5,320,360     5,263,562  
Total earning assets   6,780,438     6,788,487     6,684,766     6,728,498     6,585,853  
Total assets   6,905,249     6,920,325     6,817,979     6,863,829     6,718,018  
Total time certificate of deposits   3,164,766     3,144,523     2,874,985     2,884,259     2,852,860  
Total interest bearing deposits   5,244,243     5,220,655     5,124,245     5,203,034     5,004,834  
Total deposits   5,886,163     5,905,127     5,828,227     5,901,976     5,761,488  
Total interest bearing liabilities   5,392,735     5,369,092     5,272,617     5,351,347     5,153,089  
Total equity   779,339     760,345     747,222     715,190     704,996  
           



PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
                         
                         
        As of
        March 31,   December 31,   September 30, June 30,   March 31,
        2025
   2024
   2024
   2024
   2024
Unaudited quarterly statement of financial position data:                  
Assets:                  
  Cash and cash equivalents $ 925,183     $ 785,515     $ 804,994     $ 917,677     $ 936,600  
  Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost   19,745       20,021       20,311       20,605       20,904  
  Securities available-for-sale, at fair value   390,096       348,706       337,363       331,909       333,411  
  Loans:                  
    Real estate – Mortgage:                  
      Real estate—Residential $ 779,462     $ 790,069     $ 753,453     $ 732,251     $ 724,101  
      Real estate—Commercial   2,897,956       2,840,771       2,882,506       2,833,430       2,777,608  
      Total Real Estate – Mortgage   3,677,418       3,630,840       3,635,959       3,565,681       3,501,709  
    Real estate – Construction:                  
      R/E Construction — Residential   306,283       296,580       274,214       238,062       236,596  
      R/E Construction — Commercial   269,065       287,185       290,308       247,582       213,727  
      Total real estate construction loans   575,348       583,765       564,522       485,644       450,323  
    Commercial and industrial   1,374,379       1,418,930       1,365,550       1,371,694       1,369,529  
    SBA   7,104       6,833       5,424       5,463       3,914  
    Consumer and others   164       247       124       118       379  
      Gross loans   5,634,413       5,640,615       5,571,579       5,428,600       5,325,854  
  Allowance for credit losses on loans   (72,274 )     (71,477 )     (76,051 )     (72,848 )     (79,311 )
  Net deferred loan fees   (9,652 )     (9,234 )     (10,414 )     (10,502 )     (10,460 )
    Net loans, excluding loans held for sale $ 5,552,487     $ 5,559,904     $ 5,485,114     $ 5,345,250     $ 5,236,083  
  Loans held for sale $ -     $ 2,214     $ 225     $ 955     $ 605  
    Net loans $ 5,552,487     $ 5,562,118     $ 5,485,339     $ 5,346,205     $ 5,236,688  
                         
  Other real estate owned and repossessed assets $ 13,650     $ 14,991     $ 15,082     $ 16,716     $ 16,716  
  Investment in affordable housing partnerships   63,612       58,346       58,009       60,432       62,854  
  Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   15,000       15,000       15,000       15,000       15,000  
  Other assets   120,319       118,732       136,246       138,036       134,040  
    Total assets $ 7,100,092     $ 6,923,429     $ 6,872,344     $ 6,846,580     $ 6,756,213  
                         
Liabilities:                  
  Deposits:                  
    Demand $ 730,270     $ 704,859     $ 682,859     $ 675,767     $ 709,767  
    Interest bearing demand   2,099,987       2,026,965       1,994,288       2,326,214       2,159,948  
    Savings   32,631       30,150       29,793       28,251       29,261  
    Time certificates of $250,000 or more   1,531,715       1,477,931       1,478,500       1,406,149       1,349,927  
    Other time certificates   1,678,132       1,676,943       1,682,324       1,442,381       1,552,805  
    Total deposits $ 6,072,735     $ 5,916,848     $ 5,867,764     $ 5,878,762     $ 5,801,708  
                         
  Subordinated debt issuance, net   148,529       148,469       148,410       148,351       148,292  
  Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships   20,956       21,623       23,617       27,946       29,647  
  Other liabilities   79,268       73,337       82,436       68,394       77,008  
    Total liabilities $ 6,321,488     $ 6,160,277     $ 6,122,227     $ 6,123,453     $ 6,056,655  
                         
Equity:                    
  Net common stock, no par value $ 96,079     $ 105,501     $ 109,928     $ 113,509     $ 115,915  
  Retained earnings   705,360       685,108       664,808       640,675       616,417  
  Accumulated other comprehensive income   (22,835 )     (27,457 )     (24,619 )     (31,057 )     (32,774 )
    Total shareholders' equity $ 778,604     $ 763,152     $ 750,117     $ 723,127     $ 699,558  
    Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,100,092     $ 6,923,429     $ 6,872,344     $ 6,846,580     $ 6,756,213  
                         



PREFERRED BANK
Quarter-to-Date Average Balances, Yield and Rates
(Unaudited)
                           
                       
      Three months ended
March 31,		   Three months ended
December 31,		   Three months ended
March 31,
       2025     2024     2024 
        Interest Average     Interest Average     Interest Average
      Average Income or Yield/   Average Income or Yield/   Average Income or Yield/
      Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate
ASSETS (Dollars in thousands)
Interest earning assets:                      
  Loans (1,2) $ 5,556,521   $ 101,491   7.41 %   $ 5,543,215   $ 111,596   8.01 %   $ 5,265,940   $ 109,980   8.40 %
  Investment securities (3)   402,754     4,093   4.12 %     350,732     3,566   4.04 %     348,961     3,430   3.95 %
  Federal funds sold   20,222     228   4.57 %     20,172     249   4.91 %     20,390     283   5.58 %
  Other earning assets   800,941     8,816   4.46 %     874,368     10,546   4.80 %     950,562     12,928   5.47 %
    Total interest earning assets   6,780,438     114,628   6.86 %     6,788,487     125,957   7.38 %     6,585,853     126,621   7.73 %
  Deferred loan fees, net   (9,189 )         (9,808 )         (10,694 )    
  Allowance for credit losses on loans   (71,550 )         (75,474 )         (78,349 )    
Noninterest earning assets:                      
  Cash and due from banks   11,513           10,626           11,244      
  Bank furniture and fixtures   8,439           8,866           10,084      
  Right of use assets   15,201           28,570           22,003      
  Other assets   170,397           169,058           177,877      
    Total assets $ 6,905,249         $ 6,920,325         $ 6,718,018      
                           
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest bearing liabilities:                      
  Deposits:                      
    Interest bearing demand and savings $ 2,079,477   $ 16,659   3.25 %   $ 2,076,132   $ 18,330   3.51 %   $ 2,151,974   $ 22,365   4.18 %
    TCD $250K or more   1,482,324     15,640   4.28 %     1,481,219     17,514   4.70 %     1,341,298     16,501   4.95 %
    Other time certificates   1,682,442     18,247   4.40 %     1,663,304     19,516   4.67 %     1,511,562     17,829   4.74 %
    Total interest bearing deposits   5,244,243     50,546   3.91 %     5,220,655     55,360   4.22 %     5,004,834     56,695   4.56 %
Short-term borrowings   -     -   0.00 %     3     0   3.31 %     -     -   0.00 %
Subordinated debt, net   148,492     1,325   3.62 %     148,434     1,325   3.55 %     148,255     1,325   3.59 %
    Total interest bearing liabilities   5,392,735     51,871   3.90 %     5,369,092     56,685   4.20 %     5,153,089     58,020   4.53 %
Noninterest bearing liabilities:                      
  Demand deposits   641,920           684,472           756,654      
  Lease liability   18,963           25,486           19,500      
  Other liabilities   72,292           80,930           83,779      
    Total liabilities   6,125,910           6,159,980           6,013,022      
Shareholders’ equity   779,339           760,345           704,996      
    Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,905,249         $ 6,920,325         $ 6,718,018      
Net interest income   $ 62,757         $ 69,272         $ 68,601    
Net interest spread     2.96 %       3.18 %       3.20 %
Net interest margin     3.75 %       4.06 %       4.19 %
                           
Cost of Deposits:                      
  Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 641,920         $ 684,472         $ 756,654      
  Interest bearing deposits   5,244,243     50,546   3.91 %     5,220,655     55,360   4.22 %     5,004,834     56,695   4.56 %
    Total Deposits $ 5,886,163   $ 50,546   3.48 %   $ 5,905,127   $ 55,360   3.73 %   $ 5,761,488   $ 56,695   3.96 %
                           
(1) Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale                    
(2) Net loan fee income of $865,000, $1.2 million, and $1.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively, are included in the yield computations
(3) Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis                  



Preferred Bank
Loan and Credit Quality Information
             
Allowance For Credit Losses History
        Quarter Ended   Year Ended
        March 31,
2025		   December 31,
2024
         (Dollars in 000's)
Allowance For Credit Losses      
Balance at Beginning of Period $ 71,477     $ 78,355  
  Charge-Offs      
    Commercial & Industrial   -       19,028  
    Total Charge-Offs   -       19,028  
             
  Recoveries      
    Commercial & Industrial   97       50  
    Total Recoveries   97       50  
             
  Net (Recoveries) Charge-Offs   (97 )     18,978  
  Provision for Credit Losses:   700       12,100  
Balance at End of Period $ 72,274     $ 71,477  
             
Average Loans Held for Investment $ 5,555,010     $ 5,396,844  
Loans Held for Investment at End of Period $ 5,634,413     $ 5,640,615  
Net (Recoveries) Charge-Offs to Average Loans   -0.01%     0.35%
Allowances for Credit Losses to Loans at End of Period   1.28%     1.27%
             

