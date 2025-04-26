Study: 52.7% of Global Single Family Offices Invest in Real Estate

MUNICH, GERMANY, April 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new analysis based on familyofficehub.io’s unique " List of the 2,000 Top Single Family Offices in the World " reveals that real estate remains one of the most favored asset classes among the world’s wealthiest families. Out of a total of 2,079 single family offices analyzed, 1,096—representing 52.7%—include real estate in their asset allocation strategies.This global preference is particularly evident in key wealth hubs. The United States emerges as the leading country for real estate-focused single-family offices, followed closely by Germany. Other major centers of activity include the United Kingdom, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland, Canada, Singapore, France, and the Netherlands. The widespread presence of real estate investors across such a diverse set of countries highlights the global relevance of the asset class within family office portfolios.The continued popularity of real estate reflects its enduring appeal as a vehicle for wealth preservation and growth. As a tangible, income-generating asset, real estate provides an attractive alternative to more volatile capital market investments. It remains a key component in hedging against inflation, enabling families to maintain long-term value and support intergenerational wealth strategies. The analysts from familyofficehub.io underline the differing activities of global family investment vehicles in the real estate sector. The largest part of family offices holds existing assets (often based on the entrepreneurial activities of the family) and selectively purchases new properties. However, an increasing number of family offices is also actively investing new assets. The main asset classes are residential, office and retail buildings. Also, logistics, hospitality, and light-industrial objects can often be found in the real estate portfolios of the world's largest family offices, according to familyofficehub.io. In addition, most family offices work together with external real estate investment managers This novel study underscores the role of real estate as a global anchor within the strategic frameworks of modern single family offices.

