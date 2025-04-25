Submit Release
Ponce Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

NEW YORK, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ponce Financial Group, Inc., (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDLB), the holding company for Ponce Bank (the “Bank”), today announced results for the first quarter of 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Highlights (Compared to Prior Periods):

  • Net income available to common stockholders was $5.7 million, or $0.25 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to net income available to common stockholders of $2.7 million, or $0.12 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and net income available to common stockholders of $2.4 million, or $0.11 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Total net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $6.0 million. The Company paid dividends of $0.3 million on its preferred stock during the three months ended March 31, 2025.
  • Included in the $5.7 million of net income available to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2025 results is $44.0 million in interest and dividend income, $2.4 million in non-interest income and $0.3 million in benefit for credit losses, offset by $21.8 million in interest expense, $16.9 million in non-interest expense, $2.0 million in provision for income taxes and $0.3 million in dividends on preferred shares.
  • Net interest income of $22.2 million for the first quarter of 2025 increased $1.5 million, or 7.11%, from the prior quarter and increased $3.4 million, or 17.96%, from the same quarter last year. 
  • Net interest margin was 2.98% for the first quarter of 2025, versus 2.80% for the prior quarter and 2.71% for the same quarter last year.
  • Non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $2.4 million, an increase of $0.3 million, or 13.54%, from $2.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and an increase of $0.7 million, or 39.48%, from $1.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.
  • Non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $16.9 million, a decrease of $0.6 million, or 3.30%, from $17.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and an increase of $0.1 million, or 0.61%, compared to $16.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.
  • Cash and equivalents were $129.9 million as of March 31, 2025, a decrease of $9.9 million, or 7.11%, from $139.8 million as of December 31, 2024.
  • Securities totaled $461.6 million as of March 31, 2025, a decrease of $11.3 million, or 2.39%, from $472.9 million as of December 31, 2024 primarily due to regular principal payments and the call of one available-for-sale security in the amount of $1.0 million.
  • Net loans receivable were $2.37 billion as of March 31, 2025, an increase of $84.3 million, or 3.69%, from $2.29 billion as of December 31, 2024.
  • Deposits were $2.00 billion as of March 31, 2025, an increase of $120.1 million, or 6.37%, from $1.88 billion as of December 31, 2024.

President and Chief Executive Officer’s Comments

Carlos P. Naudon, Ponce Financial Group, Inc.’s President and CEO, stated “We continued executing well our strategy of focusing on net interest margin, operating expenses and fee income, which translated into several positive trends this quarter. Our net interest margin this quarter increased by 18 basis points, reflecting both our high-yielding construction loans and our decreasing borrowing costs. In fact, our loan yields rose by 9 basis points while our cost of funds decreased by 10 basis points. Our operating expenses have decreased quarter over quarter, and our non-interest income compares favorably to prior periods. All-in-all, a very good quarter in these turbulent and uncertain times."

Executive Chairman’s Comment

Steven A. Tsavaris, Ponce Financial Group’s Executive Chairman added “Most of our high-yielding construction lending has an additional benefit – it qualifies as Deep Impact lending under the U.S. Treasury’s Emergency Capital Investment Program and serves to lower the dividends payable on our preferred stock to the U.S. Treasury. Importantly, our construction initiatives also reflect our conservative underwriting, high developer equity requirements and short duration. Of our 64 on-going projects, more than 43 percent already have at least a temporary certificate of occupancy and 80 percent are at least halfway through construction.” 

The table below indicate the Key Metrics at or for the three months ended:

    At or for the Three Months Ended  
    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
    2025     2024     2024     2024     2024  
Performance Ratios:                              
Return on average assets(1)     0.77 %     0.38 %     0.33 %     0.45 %     0.33 %
Return on common equity(1)     7.97 %     3.76 %     3.06 %     4.60 %     3.61 %
Net interest margin(1) (2)     2.98 %     2.80 %     2.65 %     2.62 %     2.71 %
Non-interest expense to average assets(1)     2.19 %     2.25 %     2.19 %     2.28 %     2.35 %
Efficiency ratio(3)     68.70 %     75.63 %     80.87 %     80.09 %     82.56 %
Capital Ratios:                              
Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Ponce Financial Group)     22.84 %     22.98 %     22.87 %     23.86 %     24.47 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Ponce Financial Group)     12.51 %     12.44 %     12.28 %     12.71 %     12.98 %
Tier 1 capital to total assets (Ponce Financial Group)     16.84 %     17.70 %     17.81 %     17.88 %     17.59 %
Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)     21.38 %     21.47 %     21.61 %     22.47 %     22.79 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)     20.35 %     20.40 %     20.45 %     21.24 %     21.54 %
Tier 1 capital to total assets (Bank only)     15.61 %     15.81 %     16.19 %     16.70 %     16.26 %
Asset Quality Ratios:                              
Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans     0.96 %     0.97 %     1.09 %     1.18 %     1.23 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of nonperforming loans     84.15 %     82.29 %     139.52 %     130.28 %     140.90 %
Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans(1)     (0.04 %)     (0.45 %)     (0.17 %)     (0.10 %)     (0.25 %)
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets     0.88 %     0.90 %     0.57 %     0.65 %     0.62 %
Other:                              
Number of offices     18       19       19       18       18  
Number of full-time equivalent employees     211       218       228       227       233  
                               

(1) Annualized where appropriate.
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(3) Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

Summary of Results of Operations

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $6.0 million compared to net income of $2.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and net income of $2.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

The $3.0 million increase of net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024 was attributed mainly to increases of $1.5 million in net interest income, an increase of $1.2 million in benefit for credit losses, a decrease of $0.6 million in non-interest expense and an increase of $0.3 million in non-interest income; partially offset by an increase of $0.5 million in provision for income taxes.

The $3.5 million increase of net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024 was largely due to increases of $3.4 million in net interest income, $0.7 million in non-interest income and $0.3 million in benefit for credit losses, partially offset by increases of $0.7 million in provision for income taxes and $0.1 million in non-interest expense

Net Interest Income and Net Margin

Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, increased $1.5 million, or 7.11%, to $22.2 million compared to $20.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and increased $3.4 million, or 17.96%, compared to $18.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

The $1.5 million increase in net interest income from the three months ended December 31, 2024 was attributable to an increase of $1.1 million in total interest and dividend income and a decrease of $0.4 million in total interest expense.

The $3.4 million increase in net interest income from the three months ended March 31, 2024 was attributable to an increase of $4.3 million in total interest and dividend income, offset by an increase of $0.9 million in total interest expense.

For the three months ended March 31, 2025, benefit for credit losses amounted to $0.3 million, compared to $0.9 million in provision for credit losses for the prior quarter and a credit loss benefit on loans of less than $0.1 million during the first quarter of 2024.

Net interest margin was 2.98% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to 2.80% for the prior quarter, an increase of 18bps and 2.71% for the same period last year, an increase of 27bps.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $2.4 million, an increase of $0.3 million, or 13.54%, compared to $2.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and an increase of $0.7 million, or 39.48%, compared to $1.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

The $0.3 million increase in non-interest income from the three months ended December 31, 2024 was largely attributable to increases of $0.4 million in late and prepayment charges and $0.3 million in income on sale of SBA loans, partially offset by decreases of $0.2 million in other non-interest income and $0.1 million in income on sale of mortgage loans.

The $0.7 million increase in non-interest income from the three months ended March 31, 2024 was largely attributable to increases of $0.4 million in income on sale of SBA loans and $0.3 million in late and prepayment charges, partially offset by a decrease of $0.2 million in income on the sale of mortgage loans.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $16.9 million, a decrease of $0.6 million, or 3.30%, compared to $17.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and an increase of $0.1 million, or 0.61%, compared to $16.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

The $0.6 million decrease in non-interest expense from the three months ended December 31, 2024 was mainly attributable to decreases of $0.3 million in professional fees, $0.2 million in marketing and promotional expenses, $0.2 million in direct loan expenses, $0.1 million in office supplies, telephone and postage, partially offset by an increase of $0.1 million in compensation and benefits.

The $0.1 million increase in non-interest expense from the three months ended March 31, 2024 was mainly attributable to increases of $0.5 million in other operating expense and $0.2 million in occupancy and equipment, partially offset by decreases of $0.4 million in professional fees and $0.3 million in direct loan expenses.

Credit Quality:

Non-performing loans were $32.0 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $32.1 million at December 31, 2024 and $22.4 million at March 31, 2024.

During the three months ended March 31, 2025, a credit loss benefit of $0.3 million on loans was recorded, consisting of $0.7 million charged on the funded portion and a benefit of $1.0 million on the unfunded portion on loans. During the three months ended December 31, 2024, a credit loss provision of $0.9 million on loans were recorded, consisting of $1.1 million charged on the funded portion and a benefit of $0.2 million on unfunded portion on loans. During the three months ended March 31, 2024, a credit loss benefit of $0.1 million on loans were recorded, consisting of $0.3 million benefit on the funded portion and a $0.2 million charged on the on unfunded portion on loans.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets increased $49.9 million, or 1.64%, to $3.09 billion as of March 31, 2025 from $3.04 billion as of December 31, 2024. The increase in total assets is largely attributable to increases of $84.3 million in net loans receivable, $1.2 million in accrued interest receivable and $0.4 million in right of use assets, partially offset by decreases of $9.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, $9.9 million in held-to-maturity securities, $8.4 million in other assets, $3.4 million in Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock, $2.2 million in mortgage loans held for sale and $1.4 million in available-for-sale securities.

Total liabilities increased $41.5 million, or 1.64%, to $2.58 billion as of March 31, 2025 from $2.53 billion as of December 31, 2024. The increase in total liabilities was largely attributable to an increase of $120.1 million in deposits, $2.6 million in advance payments by borrowers for taxes, $0.9 million in accrued interest payable, $0.4 million in operating lease liabilities, partially offset by decreases of $75.0 million in borrowings and $7.5 million in other liabilities.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $8.4 million, or 1.66%, to $513.9 million as of March 31, 2025, from $505.5 million as of December 31, 2024. The $8.4 million increase in stockholders’ equity was largely attributable to $6.0 million in net income, $1.8 million in other comprehensive income, $0.5 million impact to additional paid in capital as a result of share-based compensation and $0.4 million from release of ESOP shares, offset by $0.3 million in dividends on preferred shares.

About Ponce Financial Group, Inc.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for Ponce Bank. Ponce Bank is a Minority Depository Institution, a Community Development Financial Institution, and a certified Small Business Administration lender. Ponce Bank’s business primarily consists of taking deposits from the general public and to a lesser extent alternative funding sources and investing those funds, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of 1-4 family residences (investor-owned and owner-occupied), multifamily residences, nonresidential properties, construction and land, and, to a lesser extent, in business and consumer loans. Ponce Bank also invests in securities, which consist of U.S. Government and federal agency securities and securities issued by government-sponsored or government-owned enterprises, as well as, mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and obligations, and Federal Home Loan Bank stock.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “will,” “would,” “expects,” “project,” “may,” “could,” “developments,” “strategic,” “launching,” “opportunities,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets” and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, adverse conditions in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on business activities; changes in interest rates; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; the effects of general economic conditions on a national basis or in the local markets in which Ponce Bank operates, including changes that adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay Ponce Bank’s loans; changes in U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs, and their related impacts on the economy; changes in the value of securities in the investment portfolio; changes in loan default and charge-off rates; fluctuations in real estate values; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; changes in government regulation; changes in accounting standards and practices; the risk that intangibles recorded in the financial statements will become impaired; demand for loans in Ponce Bank’s market area; Ponce Bank’s ability to attract and maintain deposits; risks related to the implementation of acquisitions, dispositions, and restructurings; the risk that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements and the risk factors described in Ponce Financial Group, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.


Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

    As of  
    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
    2025     2024     2024     2024     2024  
ASSETS                              
Cash and due from banks:                              
Cash   $ 32,113     $ 35,478     $ 32,061     $ 23,128     $ 29,972  
Interest-bearing deposits     97,780       104,361       123,751       80,038       104,752  
Total cash and cash equivalents     129,893       139,839       155,812       103,166       134,724  
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value     103,570       104,970       111,005       113,125       116,044  
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost     358,024       367,938       403,736       442,113       452,955  
Placement with banks     249       249       249       249       249  
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value     8,567       10,736       9,566       37,764       7,860  
Loans receivable, net     2,370,931       2,286,599       2,180,331       2,022,173       1,981,428  
Accrued interest receivable     19,008       17,771       16,890       17,441       18,063  
Premises and equipment, net     16,417       16,794       16,843       16,976       17,396  
Right of use assets     29,496       29,093       29,785       30,349       31,021  
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock (FHLBNY), at cost     25,807       29,182       28,515       23,972       23,892  
Deferred tax assets     11,629       12,074       11,845       13,172       13,919  
Other assets     16,245       24,693       51,392       21,507       21,151  
Total assets   $ 3,089,836     $ 3,039,938     $ 3,015,969     $ 2,842,007     $ 2,818,702  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                              
Liabilities:                              
Deposits   $ 2,004,947     $ 1,884,864     $ 1,870,323     $ 1,606,097     $ 1,585,784  
Operating lease liabilities     31,126       30,696       31,343       31,861       32,486  
Accrued interest payable     4,628       3,712       2,918       6,820       4,218  
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance     12,901       10,349       13,733       10,838       13,245  
Borrowings     521,100       596,100       580,421       680,421       680,421  
Other liabilities     1,248       8,717       12,642       8,313       8,866  
Total liabilities     2,575,950       2,534,438       2,511,380       2,344,350       2,325,020  
Commitments and contingencies                              
Stockholders' Equity:                              
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized     225,000       225,000       225,000       225,000       225,000  
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized     249       249       249       249       249  
Treasury stock, at cost     (7,641 )     (7,707 )     (9,445 )     (9,519 )     (9,702 )
Additional paid-in-capital     207,888       207,319       208,478       207,934       207,584  
Retained earnings     113,432       107,754       105,103       102,951       99,834  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (13,515 )     (15,297 )     (12,686 )     (16,557 )     (16,590 )
Unearned compensation ─ ESOP     (11,527 )     (11,818 )     (12,110 )     (12,401 )     (12,693 )
Total stockholders' equity     513,886       505,500       504,589       497,657       493,682  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 3,089,836     $ 3,039,938     $ 3,015,969     $ 2,842,007     $ 2,818,702  
                                         

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

    Three Months Ended  
    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
    2025     2024     2024     2024     2024  
Interest and dividend income:                              
Interest on loans receivable   $ 37,136     $ 35,622     $ 32,945     $ 31,281     $ 30,664  
Interest on deposits due from banks     1,668       1,783       2,430       1,542       2,911  
Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock     5,193       5,481       5,918       5,969       6,091  
Total interest and dividend income     43,997       42,886       41,293       38,792       39,666  
Interest expense:                              
Interest on certificates of deposit     7,754       8,104       6,926       6,358       6,380  
Interest on other deposits     8,554       8,476       8,519       7,389       6,540  
Interest on borrowings     5,486       5,576       6,825       7,141       7,923  
Total interest expense     21,794       22,156       22,270       20,888       20,843  
Net interest income     22,203       20,730       19,023       17,904       18,823  
(Benefit) provision for credit losses(1)     (285 )     897       537       (867 )     (16 )
Net interest income after (benefit) provision for credit losses     22,488       19,833       18,486       18,771       18,839  
Non-interest income:                              
Service charges and fees     525       500       508       492       473  
Brokerage commissions     4       44             9       8  
Late and prepayment charges     697       318       77       426       359  
Income on sale of mortgage loans     148       254       218       274       302  
Income on sale of SBA loans     404       148                    
Other     603       833       348       1,057       565  
Total non-interest income     2,381       2,097       1,151       2,258       1,707  
Non-interest expense:                              
Compensation and benefits     7,780       7,668       7,674       7,724       7,844  
Occupancy and equipment     3,913       3,863       3,786       3,564       3,667  
Data processing expenses     1,152       1,143       1,099       1,013       1,127  
Direct loan expenses     388       617       573       633       732  
Insurance and surety bond premiums     315       293       292       263       253  
Office supplies, telephone and postage     170       294       222       233       249  
Professional fees     1,364       1,703       1,351       1,369       1,723  
Microloans recoveries           (29 )     (54 )     (65 )     (53 )
Marketing and promotional expenses     83       289       180       145       100  
Federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessment(2)     461       418       392       428       389  
Other operating expenses(2)     1,262       1,206       1,051       1,333       755  
Total non-interest expense(1)     16,888       17,465       16,566       16,640       16,786  
Income before income taxes     7,981       4,465       3,071       4,389       3,760  
Provision for income taxes     2,022       1,532       638       1,197       1,346  
Net income   $ 5,959     $ 2,933     $ 2,433     $ 3,192     $ 2,414  
Dividends on preferred shares     281       282       281       75        
Net income available to common stockholders   $ 5,678     $ 2,651     $ 2,152     $ 3,117     $ 2,414  
Earnings per common share:                              
Basic   $ 0.25     $ 0.12     $ 0.10     $ 0.14     $ 0.11  
Diluted   $ 0.25     $ 0.12     $ 0.10     $ 0.14     $ 0.11  
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                              
Basic     22,662,916       22,528,160       22,446,009       22,409,803       22,353,492  
Diluted     22,876,740       22,807,644       22,612,028       22,419,309       22,366,728  
                                         

(1) For the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024, (benefit) provision for contingencies in the amounts of ($0.2 million), ($0.3 million), ($0.5 million) and $0.2 million were reclassified from total non-interest expense to (benefit) provision for credit losses.

(2) For the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024, $0.3 million of federal deposit insurance was reclassified from other operating expenses to federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments and $0.1 million of directors' fees were reclassified from federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments to other operating expenses for each periods.


Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

    For the Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2025     2024     Variance $     Variance %  
Interest and dividend income:                        
Interest on loans receivable   $ 37,136     $ 30,664     $ 6,472       21.11 %
Interest on deposits due from banks     1,668       2,911       (1,243 )     (42.70 %)
Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock     5,193       6,091       (898 )     (14.74 %)
Total interest and dividend income     43,997       39,666       4,331       10.92 %
Interest expense:                        
Interest on certificates of deposit     7,754       6,380       1,374       21.54 %
Interest on other deposits     8,554       6,540       2,014       30.80 %
Interest on borrowings     5,486       7,923       (2,437 )     (30.76 %)
Total interest expense     21,794       20,843       951       4.56 %
Net interest income     22,203       18,823       3,380       17.96 %
Benefit for credit losses (1)     (285 )     (16 )     (269 )     1,681.25 %
Net interest income after benefit for credit losses     22,488       18,839       3,649       19.37 %
Non-interest income:                        
Service charges and fees     525       473       52       10.99 %
Brokerage commissions     4       8       (4 )     (50.00 %)
Late and prepayment charges     697       359       338       94.15 %
Income on sale of mortgage loans     148       302       (154 )     (50.99 %)
Income on sale of SBA loans     404             404       %
Other     603       565       38       6.73 %
Total non-interest income     2,381       1,707       674       39.48 %
Non-interest expense:                        
Compensation and benefits     7,780       7,844       (64 )     (0.82 %)
Occupancy and equipment     3,913       3,667       246       6.71 %
Data processing expenses     1,152       1,127       25       2.22 %
Direct loan expenses     388       732       (344 )     (46.99 %)
Insurance and surety bond premiums     315       253       62       24.51 %
Office supplies, telephone and postage     170       249       (79 )     (31.73 %)
Professional fees     1,364       1,723       (359 )     (20.84 %)
Microloans recoveries           (53 )     53       (100.00 %)
Marketing and promotional expenses     83       100       (17 )     (17.00 %)
Federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments (2)     461       389       72       18.51 %
Other operating expenses (2)     1,262       755       507       67.15 %
Total non-interest expense (1)     16,888       16,786       102       0.61 %
Income before income taxes     7,981       3,760       4,221       112.26 %
Provision for income taxes     2,022       1,346       676       50.22 %
Net income   $ 5,959     $ 2,414     $ 3,545       146.85 %
Dividends on preferred shares     281             281       %
Net income available to common stockholders   $ 5,678     $ 2,414     $ 3,264       135.21 %
Earnings per common share:                        
Basic   $ 0.25     $ 0.11     $ 0.14       127.27 %
Diluted   $ 0.25     $ 0.11     $ 0.14       127.27 %
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                        
Basic     22,662,916       22,353,492       309,424       1.38 %
Diluted     22,876,740       22,366,728       510,012       2.28 %
 

(1) For the three months ended March 31, 2024, provision for contingencies in the amount of $0.2 million were reclassified from total non-interest expense to benefit for credit losses.

(2) For the three months ended March 31, 2024, $0.3 million of federal deposit insurance was reclassified from other operating expenses to federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments and $0.1 million of directors' fees were reclassified from federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments to other operating expenses.  


Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loans Receivable excluding Mortgage Loans Held for Sale

    As of  
    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
    2025     2024     2024     2024     2024  
    Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent  
       
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Mortgage loans:                                                            
1-4 family residential                                                            
Investor Owned   $ 325,866       13.62 %   $ 330,053       14.30 %   $ 332,380       15.09 %   $ 337,292       16.49 %   $ 339,331       16.92 %
Owner-Occupied     137,676       5.75 %     142,363       6.17 %     145,065       6.59 %     147,485       7.21 %     150,842       7.52 %
Multifamily residential     675,541       28.24 %     670,159       29.04 %     678,029       30.78 %     545,323       26.66 %     545,825       27.22 %
Nonresidential properties     390,681       16.33 %     389,898       16.89 %     383,277       17.40 %     337,583       16.51 %     327,350       16.32 %
Construction and land     815,425       34.08 %     733,660       31.79 %     631,461       28.67 %     641,879       31.39 %     608,665       30.35 %
Total mortgage loans     2,345,189       98.02 %     2,266,133       98.19 %     2,170,212       98.53 %     2,009,562       98.26 %     1,972,013       98.33 %
Non-mortgage loans:                                                            
Business loans     46,329       1.94 %     40,849       1.77 %     28,499       1.29 %     30,222       1.48 %     26,664       1.33 %
Consumer loans(1)     997       0.04 %     1,038       0.04 %     4,021       0.18 %     5,305       0.26 %     6,741       0.34 %
Total non-mortgage loans     47,326       1.98 %     41,887       1.81 %     32,520       1.47 %     35,527       1.74 %     33,405       1.67 %
Total loans, gross     2,392,515       100.00 %     2,308,020       100.00 %     2,202,732       100.00 %     2,045,089       100.00 %     2,005,418       100.00 %
Net deferred loan origination costs     1,390             1,081             1,565             1,145             674        
Allowance for credit losses on loans     (22,974 )           (22,502 )           (23,966 )           (24,061 )           (24,664 )      
Loans, net   $ 2,370,931           $ 2,286,599           $ 2,180,331           $ 2,022,173           $ 1,981,428        
                                                                       

(1)   As of September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024, consumer loans include $3.0 million, $4.3 million, and $5.7 million, respectively, of microloans originated by the Bank. As of December 31, 2024, these microloans were charged-off.


Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

    For the Three Months Ended  
    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
    2024     2024     2024     2024     2024  
       
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Allowance for credit losses on loans at beginning of the period   $ 22,502     $ 23,966     $ 24,061     $ 24,664     $ 26,154  
Provision (benefit) for credit losses on loans     731       1,090       801       (120 )     (255 )
Charge-offs:                              
Mortgage loans:                              
1-4 family residences                              
Investor owned     (38 )                        
Owner occupied                              
Multifamily residences                              
Nonresidential properties                 (7 )            
Construction and land                              
Non-mortgage loans:                              
Business     (222 )     (232 )     (450 )           (52 )
Consumer     (3 )     (2,465 )     (634 )     (747 )     (1,302 )
Total charge-offs     (263 )     (2,697 )     (1,091 )     (747 )     (1,354 )
Recoveries:                              
Non-mortgage loans:                              
Business     4             1       7       1  
Consumer           143       194       257       118  
Total recoveries     4       143       195       264       119  
Net (charge-offs) recoveries     (259 )     (2,554 )     (896 )     (483 )     (1,235 )
Allowance for credit losses on loans at end of the period   $ 22,974     $ 22,502     $ 23,966     $ 24,061     $ 24,664  
                                         

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Deposits

    As of  
    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
    2025     2024     2024     2024     2024  
    Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent  
       
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Demand   $ 212,139       10.58 %   $ 169,178       8.98 %   $ 182,737       9.78 %   $ 178,125       11.09 %   $ 191,541       12.07 %
Interest-bearing deposits:                                                            
NOW/IOLA accounts     74,430       3.71 %     62,616       3.32 %     71,445       3.82 %     81,178       5.05 %     73,202       4.62 %
Money market accounts     692,753       34.55 %     636,219       33.75 %     660,168       35.30 %     502,255       31.27 %     482,344       30.42 %
Reciprocal deposits     141,838       7.07 %     130,677       6.93 %     94,145       5.03 %     109,945       6.85 %     97,718       6.16 %
Savings accounts     106,122       5.29 %     105,870       5.62 %     108,941       5.82 %     109,694       6.83 %     112,713       7.11 %
Total NOW, money market, reciprocal and savings accounts     1,015,143       50.62 %     935,382       49.62 %     934,699       49.97 %     803,072       50.00 %     765,977       48.31 %
Certificates of deposit of $250K or more(1)     219,721       10.96 %     204,293       10.84 %     210,262       11.25 %     189,683       11.82 %     183,478       11.57 %
Brokered certificates of deposit(2)     84,531       4.22 %     94,531       5.02 %     94,531       5.05 %     94,614       5.89 %     94,689       5.97 %
Listing service deposits(2)     6,140       0.31 %     7,376       0.39 %     7,376       0.39 %     9,361       0.58 %     12,688       0.80 %
All other certificates of deposit less than $250K(1)     467,273       23.31 %     474,104       25.15 %     440,718       23.56 %     331,242       20.62 %     337,411       21.28 %
Total certificates of deposit     777,665       38.80 %     780,304       41.40 %     752,887       40.25 %     624,900       38.91 %     628,266       39.62 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     1,792,808       89.42 %     1,715,686       91.02 %     1,687,586       90.22 %     1,427,972       88.91 %     1,394,243       87.93 %
Total deposits   $ 2,004,947       100.00 %   $ 1,884,864       100.00 %   $ 1,870,323       100.00 %   $ 1,606,097       100.00 %   $ 1,585,784       100.00 %
                                                                                 

(1) As of September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, $36.2 million, $33.5 million and $37.2 million, respectively, were reclassified from all other certificates of deposit less than $250K to certificates of deposit of $250K or more.

(2) There were no individual listing service deposits amounting to $250,000 or more. There was one brokered certificates of deposit in the amount of $1.5 million amounting to $250,000 or more. All other brokered certificates of deposit individually amounted to less than $250,000.


Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Nonperforming Assets

    As of Three Months Ended  
    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
    2025     2024     2024     2024     2024  
       
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Non-accrual loans:                              
Mortgage loans:                              
1-4 family residential                              
Investor owned   $ 1,052     $ 436     $ 436     $ 436     $ 399  
Owner occupied     1,423       1,423       1,423       1,423       1,426  
Multifamily residential     9,788       10,271       4,685       5,754       4,098  
Nonresidential properties                 824       828       441  
Construction and land     14,159       14,158       8,907       8,907       10,277  
Non-mortgage loans:                              
Business     170       343       180       396       146  
Consumer                              
Total non-accrual loans (not including non-accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty)(1)   $ 26,592     $ 26,631     $ 16,455     $ 17,744     $ 16,787  
                               
Non-accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(1):                              
Mortgage loans:                              
1-4 family residential                              
Investor owned   $ 279     $ 279     $ 278     $ 277     $ 270  
Owner occupied     431       435       444       448       447  
Multifamily residential                              
Nonresidential properties                              
Construction and land                              
Non-mortgage loans:                              
Business                              
Consumer                              
Total non-accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(1)     710       714       722       725       717  
Total non-accrual loans(2)   $ 27,302     $ 27,345     $ 17,177     $ 18,469     $ 17,504  
                               
Accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (1):                              
Mortgage loans:                              
1-4 family residential                              
Investor owned   $ 1,792     $ 1,807     $ 1,821     $ 1,830     $ 1,850  
Owner occupied     2,038       2,062       2,116       2,171       2,288  
Multifamily residential                              
Nonresidential properties     644       652       672       707       748  
Construction and land                              
Non-mortgage loans:                              
Business     209       215       222              
Consumer                              
Total accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(1)   $ 4,683     $ 4,736     $ 4,831     $ 4,708     $ 4,886  
Total non-performing assets and accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(1)   $ 31,985     $ 32,081     $ 22,008     $ 23,177     $ 22,390  
Total non-performing assets to total assets     0.88 %     0.90 %     0.57 %     0.65 %     0.62 %
                                         

(1) Balances include both modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, in accordance with ASU 2022-02 adopted on January 1, 2023, and previously existing troubled debt restructurings.

(2) Includes nonperforming mortgage loans held for sale.


Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheets

    For the Three Months Ended March 31,
    2025     2024  
    Average               Average            
    Outstanding           Average   Outstanding           Average
    Balance     Interest     Yield/Rate(1)   Balance     Interest     Yield/Rate(1)
     
    (Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:                                
Loans(2)   $ 2,369,433     $ 37,136     6.36 %   $ 1,979,263     $ 30,664     6.23 %
Securities(3)     467,560       4,521     3.92 %     576,235       5,619     3.92 %
Other(4)     186,021       2,340     5.10 %     238,432       3,383     5.71 %
Total interest-earning assets     3,023,014       43,997     5.90 %     2,793,930       39,666     5.71 %
Non-interest-earning assets     109,166                 106,566            
Total assets   $ 3,132,180               $ 2,900,496            
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                
NOW/IOLA   $ 72,354     $ 115     0.64 %   $ 82,849     $ 218     1.06 %
Money market     827,948       8,411     4.12 %     544,563       6,292     4.65 %
Savings     105,171       26     0.10 %     113,501       28     0.10 %
Certificates of deposit     794,270       7,754     3.96 %     629,528       6,380     4.08 %
Total deposits     1,799,743       16,306     3.67 %     1,370,441       12,918     3.79 %
Advance payments by borrowers     12,445       2     0.07 %     12,886       2     0.06 %
Borrowings     568,601       5,486     3.91 %     771,070       7,923     4.13 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     2,380,789       21,794     3.71 %     2,154,397       20,843     3.89 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                                
Non-interest-bearing demand     196,627                 198,862            
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities     43,915                 54,061            
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities     240,542                 252,923            
Total liabilities     2,621,331       21,794           2,407,320       20,843      
Total equity     510,849                 493,176            
Total liabilities and total equity   $ 3,132,180           3.71 %   $ 2,900,496           3.89 %
Net interest income         $ 22,203               $ 18,823      
Net interest rate spread(5)               2.19 %               1.82 %
Net interest-earning assets(6)   $ 642,225               $ 639,533            
Net interest margin(7)               2.98 %               2.71 %
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities               126.98 %               129.69 %
                                     
 

(1) Annualized where appropriate.
(2) Loans include loans and mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value.
(3) Securities include available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities.
(4) Includes FHLBNY demand account, FHLBNY stock dividends and FRBNY demand deposits.
(5) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
(6) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(7) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.


Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Other Data

    As of  
    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
    2025     2024     2024     2024     2024  
Other Data                              
Common shares issued     24,886,711       24,886,711       24,886,711       24,886,711       24,886,711  
Less treasury shares     920,520       925,497       1,067,248       1,074,979       1,096,214  
Common shares outstanding at end of period     23,966,191       23,961,214       23,819,463       23,811,732       23,790,497  
                               
Book value per common share   $ 12.05     $ 11.71     $ 11.74     $ 11.45     $ 11.29  
Tangible book value per common share   $ 12.05     $ 11.71     $ 11.74     $ 11.45     $ 11.29  
                                         

Contact:
Sergio J. Vaccaro
sergio.vaccaro@poncebank.net
718-931-9000


Primary Logo

You just read:

