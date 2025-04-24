President Lai presides over fourth meeting of National Climate Change Committee

TAIWAN, April 24 - On the afternoon of April 24, President Lai Ching-te presided over the fourth meeting of the National Climate Change Committee. In his opening statement, the president stated that the government will steadily implement a carbon pricing system, carefully plan a Taiwan version of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), and assist enterprises to gradually compile a product carbon footprint digital database, while promoting the circular economy and industry internationalization to create a Green Taiwan brand. He also stated that we will leverage our financial market, driving society as a whole to take sustainable action; and expand capacity to foster green-collar professionals, laying the foundation for Taiwan’s sustainable future.

President Lai emphasized that regardless of how the external environment changes, green transition and sustainable development are the cornerstones of long-term national prosperity. He stated that the government will work with the private sector to turn crises into opportunities and actively address the challenges of climate change and net-zero transition to promote an orderly transition. This, he said, will keep the nation on the path forward, make Taiwan stronger, better, and more resilient, and leave a prosperous and sustainable homeland for future generations.

A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows:

Today is the fourth meeting of the National Climate Change Committee. First, I would like to once again thank all of the advisors and committee members for your active participation over the past several months. The valuable suggestions you have provided allowed us to propose new emissions reduction targets at the last meeting as we continue to move toward our vision of net-zero emissions by 2050.

The day before yesterday was Earth Day, and I was in this same room to meet and exchange ideas with many friends from environmental protection groups. I am very grateful to these forerunners and partners for their efforts and contributions to protect this land, Taiwan.

Amidst global climate change and the reshaping of international trade patterns, extreme weather disasters occur frequently around the world and requirements for carbon reduction in international supply chains continue to expand. The government of the United States has also recently proposed new tariff policies that present Taiwan’s industries with many challenges.

We have observed that as many industries are facing increased uncertainty in their operations, the private sector has adopted a wait-and-see attitude regarding carbon reduction and environment, social, and governance (ESG) efforts. In response, the administrative team is actively assessing the situation and continuously adjusting strategies; it will definitely support our industries.

However, regardless of how the external environment changes, green transition and sustainable development are the cornerstones of long-term national prosperity. We must remain committed to resilient and forward-looking strategies to promote the transition to low-carbon models and sustainable development for domestic industries, build comprehensive green supply chains, enhance the international competitiveness of our industries, and bolster our national strengths.

The government will work with the private sector to turn crises into opportunities, and actively address the challenges of climate change and net-zero transition. This will allow Taiwan’s economy to continue transitioning and progressing and remain committed to moving toward low-carbon and sustainable models. This will also keep the nation on the path forward and make Taiwan stronger, better, and more resilient.

At today’s meeting, the Ministry of Environment (MOENV) will deliver a report on responding to ongoing changes and seizing opportunities for green transition, and the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) will report on financing for the green and energy transition to support Taiwan’s net-zero efforts. Those reports will explain how the administrative team is strengthening climate governance and execution, as well as how they are assisting various sectors to face challenges, align with international standards, seize opportunities, and jointly move toward a new low-carbon and sustainable future.

The government will steadily implement a carbon pricing system and align with international standards to avoid foreign tariff penalties on high-carbon industries, which will ensure a competitive advantage for exports. We will also carefully plan a Taiwan version of the CBAM to maintain reasonable and fair domestic competition.

The government will assist enterprises, especially small- and medium-sized enterprises, by providing carbon reduction tools such as carbon footprint verification and ESG disclosure, and will gradually compile a product carbon footprint digital database and support export enterprise efforts to meet international requirements. At the same time, we will drive resource integration and promote the circular economy and industry internationalization to create a Green Taiwan brand.

In promoting net-zero transition, the financial sector plays a crucial role. By designing diverse investment and financing tools and financial products, and incorporating ESG factors into credit assessments, the financial sector can lead the way for enterprises and the public to take climate risks seriously. At the same time, it can support the development of low-carbon industries, thereby driving society as a whole to take sustainable action.

Taiwan is a major financial market in Asia. On a solid foundation in ESG and sustainable finance, we must leverage our financial market, contributing Taiwan’s wisdom and strength to achieve the global net-zero transition.

At the last meeting, I mentioned that strengthening social communication and climate change education are very important. Currently, the Executive Yuan, MOENV, and central government agencies have launched a series of social communication meetings regarding the proposed flagship carbon reduction projects for six major sectors, namely energy, manufacturing, transportation, residential and commercial, agricultural, and environment. At these meetings, representatives are invited from industry, government, academia, research institutions, and civil society groups to actively engage in dialogue and forge a consensus through collaborative thinking about climate solutions.

In addition, the MOENV is collaborating with colleges and universities to establish an alliance to foster professionals in the net-zero and green-collar sectors. To this end, it will set up separate training centers in the north, central, southern, and eastern regions to expand capacity to train green-collar professionals. I also hope that, in addition to lectures given on university campuses, online courses on climate and net-zero topics can be designed specifically for high school students and teachers.

Because we cannot leave anyone behind on the path to net-zero, we must actively engage in dialogue with young people and gradually prepare them to enter emerging green sector jobs to empower the nation and lay the foundation for Taiwan’s sustainable future.

Let’s work together with the financial sector, industry, and all sectors of society to promote an orderly transition, achieve our vision for net-zero emissions by 2050, and leave a prosperous and sustainable homeland for future generations. Thank you.

Following his statement, President Lai heard a report on responding to ongoing changes and seizing opportunities for green transition from Minister of Environment Peng Chi-ming (彭啓明) and a report on financing for the green and energy transition to support Taiwan’s net-zero efforts from FSC Chairperson Peng Jin-lung (彭金隆). Afterward, President Lai exchanged views with the committee members regarding the content of the reports.