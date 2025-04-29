CBP officers seize more than $1 million in cocaine at Pharr International Bridge

PHARR, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility, intercepted $1,017,300 in alleged cocaine concealed within a commercial vehicle.

“Our CBP officers use all available tools and resources to find and identify narcotics at our international crossings,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

Packages containing 76 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Pharr International Bridge.

On April 25, CBP officers assigned to the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility encountered a commercial tractor trailer making entry from Mexico. A CBP officer referred the vehicle for further inspection, which included utilizing nonintrusive inspection equipment and a canine team. Physical inspection led to the discovery of 30 packages of alleged cocaine with a combined weight of 76.19 pounds (34.56 kg) concealed within the vehicle.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and commercial tractor trailer. Homeland Security Investigations initiated a criminal investigation.

