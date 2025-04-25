City of Ripon, CA Invests in OpenGov to Modernize Permitting Operations

RIPON, CA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With paper forms piling up and inspectors still relying on handwritten notes, the City of Ripon, CA was ready for a modern solution to bring its permitting process online. The City turned to OpenGov, the leader in AI-enabled cloud software for local government, to deliver the digital tools its team needed.Located in California’s San Joaquin Valley, the City of Ripon operates a high-volume permitting office with a lean, two-person team. Staff managed a manual process with no public portal, no way to track permit status, and no mobile technology to support field inspections. In evaluating options, the City was drawn to the ease of use, transparency, and mobility offered by OpenGov Permitting & Licensing , as well as the dedicated implementation support that made the transition to digital feel achievable.With OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, Ripon expects to improve efficiency across the board—from application to final inspection. Residents can now apply for permits, make payments, and follow progress online, eliminating the need to visit City Hall or wait for callbacks. Inspectors, in turn, will be equipped with mobile tools to complete work in the field and reduce manual re-entry, freeing up valuable time and reducing delays.OpenGov is the leader in AI-enabled software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves 2,000 communities across the United States. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement and contract management, tax and revenue collection, budgeting and performance, reporting and transparency, and financial management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov platform empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen public trust. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com

