Night sewer line work to close one lane of Honoapiʻilani Highway in Wailuku

Posted on Apr 24, 2025

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of overnight sewer line repair work on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in Wailuku for the state Department of Hawaiian Homelands’ Puʻuhona Homestead Subdivision project.

The southbound lane on Honoapiʻilani Highway between Kuʻikahi Drive and Pilikana Street will be closed from 7 p.m. Thursday, May 1 through 5 a.m., Friday, May 2. Traffic will be alternated through the one open lane.

Crews will be trenching the roadway to access the sewer line to make repairs.

Highway users should follow all signs along with directions from traffic controllers.

 

