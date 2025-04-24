Attorney General Platkin Co-Leads Coalition of Attorneys General Supporting Law Firm Singled Out by Executive Order

– Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin is co-leading a coalition of 20 attorneys general in an amicus brief in support of law firm Susman Godfrey, which is challenging an unconstitutional presidential order that retaliates against the firm for representing clients in the aftermath of the 2020 election and defending the integrity of that election.

The order, similar to others targeting specific law firms for their advocacy on behalf of their clients, violates the Constitution.

“Targeting law firms just because the President disagrees with their advocacy or dislikes their clients is outrageous and unconstitutional,” said Attorney General Platkin. “These unlawful executive orders are an intimidation tactic designed to scare lawyers into never challenging him in court. But we will not be intimidated. We will continue to stand with law firms who are defending themselves against this abhorrent abuse of power instead of cutting deals that give a false veneer of legitimacy to this Administration’s illegal targeting of lawyers.”

President Donald Trump has issued five executive orders retaliating against law firms whose advocacy he disfavors or whose clients he dislikes. These orders require federal officials to suspend any active security clearances held by the law firms’ workers, to refuse to engage with or hire employees of these firms, and to deny the law firms’ personnel entry to federal buildings. The orders also direct federal contractors to disclose any business with the law firms so that agencies can terminate any such contracts. Four courts have reviewed those orders, and all four have issued temporary restraining orders blocking these unlawful executive orders.

Susman Godfrey was named in one of these retaliatory executive orders in early April. Susman obtained temporary injunctive relief earlier this month and is now asking a judge to permanently block the executive order against it.

When granting the temporary injunctive relief, a federal judge said, “The executive order is based on a personal vendetta against a particular firm. And, frankly, I think the framers of our Constitution would view it as a shocking abuse of power.”

Attorney General Platkin and the other attorneys general note that a fair and functioning judicial system depends on lawyers being willing to work on controversial cases or represent unpopular clients without fearing retribution by the government. The attorneys general say the orders will harm their states’ residents by making it more difficult for many potential clients — especially those who currently rely on pro bono representation — to obtain legal services and vindicate their rights in court.

The coalition was led by the attorneys general from Washington, New Jersey, Illinois, and Massachusetts. Joining them in filing the briefs were Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

The brief can be found here.

###