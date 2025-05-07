Put the Guns Down: A World Epidemic Launches Globally Today on Major Streaming Platforms

Put the Guns Down: A World Epidemic, streaming globally May 7, 2025. Executive Produced by Ice-T and directed by Terry C. Carney Sr.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to the growing epidemic of gun violence and the ongoing national conversation around mental health, the powerful documentary Put the Guns Down: A World Epidemic launches globally today, May 7, 2025, on streaming platforms including Peacock, Prime Video , Apple TV, and Google TV.Directed by Terry C. Carney Sr., a former music industry insider turned filmmaker and community advocate, the documentary offers an unflinching look at the impact of gun violence through the eyes of those who have lived it. Featuring deeply personal interviews with families who have lost loved ones, as well as community leaders and survivors, the film provides a raw and emotional examination of the ripple effects violence leaves in its wake.“Put the Guns Down isn’t just a film — it’s a wake-up call,” said Carney. “We’re not just looking at what’s happening with guns. We’re exploring the emotional, psychological, and cultural breakdowns that are contributing to this epidemic.”The documentary is co-directed by Eric Herbert and produced in collaboration with hip-hop legend and activist Ice-T, who also serves as executive producer. Together, the creative team has built a gripping and timely narrative that challenges viewers to reflect on the deeper societal issues at the root of violence—including generational trauma, emotional neglect, and the glorification of violence in popular culture.This May 7 release arrives at a time when the issue has reached a critical tipping point. Recent incidents, including the deadly shooting at Florida State University, underscore the urgency of the film’s message. Carney’s personal mission is not only to raise awareness but also to foster accountability and healing through dialogue.To complement the global streaming release, Carney is also embarking on a national high school and college tour, using the film as a tool to spark conversation in educational spaces. Each screening will be followed by a moderated discussion focused on mental health, emotional intelligence, and violence prevention.Terry C. Carney Sr. is the founder of Platinum City Golden West Entertainment & Films, a production company dedicated to creating content that challenges, educates, and inspires. With a focus on critical social issues, the company aims to produce films that go beyond entertainment—sparking meaningful dialogue and driving lasting societal change. Carney is also the author of Last Man Standing , a powerful memoir that chronicles his personal journey from the streets of Los Angeles to a life of purpose, leadership, and impact. His story of transformation fuels the passion behind his work—and the movement he’s building through film.Put the Guns Down: A World Epidemic is available now on Peacock, Prime Video, Apple TV, and Google TV.For more information, visit www.terryccarneysr.com

