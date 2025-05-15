Dr. Katarzyna Tesmer Recognized as 2025 Woman of Distinction by Senator Steven Choi

Dr. Katarzyna Tesmer, founder of Visage Laser & Skin Care, receives the 2025 Woman of the Year award from Senator Steven Choi at the Women of Distinction Celebration held at Irvine City Hall.

Senator Steven Choi honors Dr. Katarzyna Tesmer for her contributions to aesthetic medicine and the impact of Visage Laser & Skin Care on the community.

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Katarzyna Tesmer , founder and Medical Director of Visage Laser & Skin Care , has been named a 2025 Woman of Distinction by Senator Steven Choi, who represents California’s 37th Senate District. This prestigious recognition honors Dr. Tesmer’s significant contributions to aesthetic medicine and her dedication to improving the well-being of her patients and the local community through her work at Visage Laser & Skin Care.The award ceremony was held on March 28, 2025, at Irvine City Hall, where Dr. Tesmer was celebrated alongside other women across the district for their impactful work in a variety of fields. Dr. Tesmer’s 21 years of expertise in aesthetic medicine and her transformative effect on the local community were highlighted during the event.A Leader in Aesthetic MedicineDr. Tesmer has been a leading expert in aesthetic medicine for over 21 years, founding Visage Laser & Skin Care in Anaheim. The clinic specializes in laser treatments, Botox, fillers, skin rejuvenation, and body contouring. It has earned recognition as one of the premier med spas in the region. Dr. Tesmer’s personalized approach combines advanced treatments with a focus on enhancing her patients’ natural beauty and confidence.With over 3,000 five-star reviews, Visage Laser & Skin Care has become renowned for delivering exceptional, non-invasive treatments that help patients achieve their aesthetic goals. Dr. Tesmer’s commitment to providing quality care has solidified her as a trusted leader in Southern California’s aesthetic medicine community.Commitment to Excellence in MedicineOriginally from Warsaw, Poland, Dr. Tesmer earned her medical degree from the Medical School of Gdansk before immigrating to the U.S. in 1987. She completed her Pediatrics Residency and Neonatology Fellowship at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and LA County-USC, where she served as Senior Partner at CHOC-PSF and Medical Director of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Orange County Global Medical Center.Although Dr. Tesmer continues to be recognized for her contributions to neonatal care, her passion for aesthetic medicine led her to transform non-invasive treatments. At Visage Laser & Skin Care, she has helped thousands of patients rejuvenate their appearance, boost their confidence, and achieve their aesthetic goals.A Lasting Impact on the CommunityDr. Tesmer’s recognition as 2025 Woman of the Year by Senator Steven Choi underscores her profound impact on the community. Through her leadership at Visage Laser & Skin Care, she has empowered individuals to look and feel their best while setting a high standard for excellence in aesthetic care and patient satisfaction.Visage Laser & Skin Care is a premier non-surgical laser and aesthetics center specializing in advanced skincare and medical aesthetics. Under the leadership of Dr. Katarzyna Tesmer, the clinic offers state-of-the-art laser treatments, Botox, fillers, skin rejuvenation, body contouring, and more. With over 21 years of experience and thousands of satisfied clients, Visage remains committed to providing exceptional, results-driven skincare solutions.For more information about Dr. Tesmer and Visage Laser & Skin Care, visit www.visageskin.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.