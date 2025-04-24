Submit Release
Stream Advisory Issued for Cow Creek and Spring River to Empire Lake located Southwest of Pittsburg,

Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a stream advisory for Cow Creek near the city of Pittsburg and Highway 160 and Spring River to Empire Lake.

The stream advisory is the result of operational problems at the Pittsburg Wastewater Treatment Facility. The city is correcting the issues.

The advisory has been issued because potential elevated levels of E. coli bacteria and other contaminants may be present in Cow Creek and Spring River. KDHE advises residents to stay away from the streams at this time.  If you live or have activities near these streams, do not enter the stream or allow children or pets to enter the stream.

Kansas Department of Health & Environment will rescind the advisory once contact has been deemed safe.

