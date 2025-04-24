Where Stories Heal and Heroes Shine: Nina M. Kelly Goes to the LA Times Festival of Books

Author, mythologist, and cultural storyteller brings four heartwarming children’s books to life at The Reading Glass Books Booth in LA.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Reading Glass Books invites book lovers of all ages to Booth #959 in the Black Zone at USC on Saturday, April 26, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM for a special book signing event with Nina M. Kelly—an author, mythologist, humanitarian, and masterful storyteller.Kelly, whose celebrated works explore the healing power of narrative, will be signing four inspiring children’s books: “ Athena the Brave ,” “ Athena, Tudor, and the Eagle ,” “ HoneyBee TreeHouse ,” and “Leo Learns About Life.” Each story delivers meaningful messages about empathy, courage, nature, and friendship—wrapped in enchanting adventures that will leave young readers both empowered and enchanted.In “Athena the Brave,” Athena, a white Pomeranian, loves the dog park—until a bully named Brutus changes everything. With the big Olympus Park Dog Race coming up, Athena must rise above the taunts and rally her friends. This story teaches the power of kindness, resilience, and forgiveness.In “Athena, Tudor, and the Eagle,” Athena and her buddy Tudor witness an eagle swoop down and steal their precious family history book. To get it back, Athena must venture deep into the dark woods. It’s a tale of loyalty, courage, and confronting fears for the sake of what matters most.In “HoneyBee TreeHouse,” Abby’s summer at her grandmother’s treehouse turns magical when she and her friends befriend bees! Through fun adventures, Abby learns about the bees' vital role in our ecosystem. This book is a sweet introduction to environmental stewardship and nature’s wonders.In “Leo Learns About Life,” Leo is a playful puppy with a curious heart and a love for learning. As he explores the world, he picks up meaningful life lessons with help from his friends. It’s a joyful celebration of friendship, discovery, and growing up.Best known as a co-author in Jack Canfield’s “Success Mastery,” Nina M. Kelly’s storytelling goes beyond entertainment. Her background in depth psychology and mythological studies from Pacifica Graduate Institute informs every tale, inviting readers into narratives that spark emotional growth and healing.In this year’s LA Times Festival of Books through the exhibit of The Reading Glass Books, families—who cherish meaningful storytelling—will get a chance to connect with the voice behind stories that inspire compassion and resilience in young hearts. Don’t miss this opportunity to meet Nina M. Kelly and explore the stories that celebrate the spirit of wonder, wisdom, and the simple magic of being brave.For more information, visit Booth #959 at the Festival or contact The Reading Glass Books.

