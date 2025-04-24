Jack Worrill Offers Spiritual Insight and Everyday Inspiration in “Parable” Books

Timeless stories with spiritual core—guiding readers toward faith, reflection, and purpose.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a time when many are seeking peace, purpose, and clarity in their daily lives, author Jack Worrill delivers a timely and timeless collection of wisdom with “ Parables for the Purposeful Walk ”—a heartening book that brings spiritual depth to everyday experiences. This inspiring title will be showcased, along with its two companion books, “Parables for Plain People”, and “More Parables for Plain People”, at the upcoming LA Times Festival of Books, hosted by The Reading Glass Books at Booth #959, Black Zone USC.Worrill’s “Parables” echo the classic storytelling style of biblical parables, weaving together simple life moments with rich spiritual applications. His reflections—sometimes lighthearted, sometimes profound—gently guide readers to recognize God’s presence in the small things, and to embrace a life of intentional faith and deeper commitment.Rooted in a lifetime of service, creativity, and faith, Jack Worrill brings authenticity to his writing. From his early career in engineering and advertising, to his hands-on craftsmanship in chair caning, to his years as a lay evangelist and music minister, Jack’s life showcases how to live purposefully and faithfully. He has traveled on medical and evangelistic missions to the Caribbean, South America, and Southeast Asia, sharing Christ’s love wherever he goes.Worrill’s three books are companions for one’s life journey. Whether read for personal comfort, used for devotional talks, or gifted to someone in need of encouragement, it offers timeless truths for readers of all walks.Don’t miss the opportunity to explore these uplifting works of Worrill at The Reading Glass Books Booth #959 in this year’s LA Times Festival of Books.About Writers’ BrandingWriters’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.

