High School Teams from Across North Carolina Amaze in Ready, Set, App! Competition

NORTH CAROLINA, May 30 - Today Governor Josh Stein announced the three winning North Carolina high school teams of the sixth annual Ready, Set, App! competition. Nine student teams from across the state attended the final event to pitch their original mobile apps to a panel of business and tech-industry professionals along with a live audience of family members, teachers, and peers.

“I am proud to recognize these competitors for their technical acumen and hard work to develop apps that will make a difference for their friends, family, and neighbors,” said Governor Josh Stein. “We must expand opportunity so that students can apply what they learn in the classroom to solve real problems. I look forward to seeing all that these students achieve in the future.”

The following teams were selected as the winners for this year’s competition:

First place was ASLephant from Mallard Creek High School in Mecklenburg County, who created an app to teach users about the foundations of American Sign Language (ASL) through a gamified leveling system, which features unique quizzes and flashcards. Team members include Elizabeth Bui, Linh Thai, and Laylah Pegues. Watch ASLephant’s presentation here.

Second place went to Color Catch from the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics - Morganton in Burke County. Their app empowers individuals with color blindness by enabling them to easily identify the colors of everyday objects, enhancing their independence. Team members include Rohin Patel, Avika Gera, Peter Tenholder, Sai Yadavalli, and Ishaan Joshy. Watch Color Catch’s presentation here.

Third place was ApneaAid from Enloe High School in Wake County, who created an AI-powered app that detects sleep apnea risk using your phone’s microphone and provides unique recommendations and trends to improve sleep quality. Team members include Madhav Annachi, Sehajpreet Bajwa, Aarush Jain, Ahan Jaiswal, Abhinay Ruddarraju. Watch ApneaAid’s presentation here.

The Ready, Set, App competition is hosted by the North Carolina Business Committee for Education (NCBCE), a business-led, education non-profit within the Governor’s Office, and sponsored by Lenovo. The contest challenges student teams to design and develop an original android mobile application to solve a problem in their school or community.

This year, Ready, Set, App! teams are comprised of three to five students along with an advisor. The competition set participation records this year, engaging 425 students with 107 teams from across 30 counties. From the registered teams, 51 submitted completed projects, including a full app demonstration accompanied by a compelling video pitch. Projects were then judged by Lenovo professionals, educators, business leaders, and government officials to determine the nine finalists. Teams then pitched their apps on stage at the Lenovo headquarters in Morrisville for the chance to win brand new Lenovo tech.

“We are incredibly proud to recognize the outstanding talent and innovation showcased by all the participants in this year’s Ready, Set, App! competition,” said Libby Richards, community engagement manager at Lenovo. “These high school students have demonstrated not only technical skill, but also a forward-thinking problem solving using technology. We congratulate the winners on their impressive achievements and applaud every student who took part in this inspiring competition.”

This year’s team was led by Kishan Rajeev Jagadeesh from Apex Friendship High and Wisdom Walker from Harper Middle College. New additions this year include Evan Kim from Weddington High School, Mariya Tinch from Nash-Rocky Mount Early College, Nachammai Annamalai from South Iredell High School, and Swayam Shah from Enloe Magnet High School.

Ready, Set, App! is open to all North Carolina high school students and will be held again next school year with a kickoff planned for fall 2025. Intern applications will open in September and team registration will open shortly after.

Click here or more information about the Ready, Set, App! Competition.