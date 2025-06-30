Supreme Court overrules two of its prior decisions in reversing sentencing ruling

In People v. Wiley, the Supreme Court yesterday held the Sixth Amendment guaranteed a defendant a jury trial on certain facts that were the basis for imposing an upper term sentence for making a criminal threat. The sentencing court, without a jury, had relied on the defendant’s prior convictions, his poor performance on probation, and the increasing seriousness of the charges.

