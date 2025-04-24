Alluminas Launches Advanced AI Academy to Upskill the Workforce of Tomorrow

AI Training Platform

Alluminas AI launches AI-powered training for enterprise and government with live courses, certifications, and hybrid delivery.

We’re redefining how teams learn in the age of AI.” — Janice Hodson

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alluminas, a leader in cutting-edge learning and development, has launched Alluminas AI, a powerful AI-driven academy offering businesses and governments world-class training across artificial intelligence.The AI Academy, the first in a series of industry-focused training hubs, delivers live, hybrid, and on-demand courses, complete with certification pathways, private onboarding, and customizable dashboards. Alluminas AI combines technical depth and AI skills frameworks to drive meaningful ROI for organizations investing in workforce transformation.“Alluminas AI is not just about learning AI – it’s about embedding it into the culture and capability of an organization,” said Janice Hodson, Global CEO of Alluminas. “We’re creating the infrastructure to train talent at scale, while delivering measurable productivity gains from day one.”With solutions starting for teams of 50 and volume-based discounts available, Alluminas AI is designed to meet the needs of both growing businesses and large-scale government deployments. Early clients can expect enhanced reporting, dedicated support, and tailored learning journeys built for specific industry outcomes.The launch is the first phase of Alluminas’ larger vision to deliver workforce-ready skills across AI, Cyber, and Space sectors.

