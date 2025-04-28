Butterfly Pavilion Appoints New CEO to Lead Transformative Era for Invertebrate Research, Conservation, and Education

Meet Ryan Welch, newly named President and CEO of Butterfly Pavilion. He will lead the next chapter of invertebrate research, conservation, and education, working to protect and preserve vital creatures essential to all life on Earth and the health of our ecosystems. Butterfly Pavilion, based in Westminster, Colorado, is a global leader in invertebrate research, conservation, and education

Butterfly Pavilion names new CEO to drive bold vision for global invertebrate science, conservation impact, and immersive education experiences.

WESTMINSTER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a thorough, nationwide search, Butterfly Pavilion proudly announces Ryan Welch as its new President and Chief Executive Officer. Under Welch’s leadership, Butterfly Pavilion will continue to expand its global conservation efforts, engage broader and more diverse audiences, and continue executing against its goal to establish a new facility serving as the global hub for invertebrate research, conservation, and education. At Rocky Mountain Public Media, Welch successfully led a multi-year, $34 million capital campaign to build a new media center in downtown Denver, an experience that aligns perfectly with Butterfly Pavilion’s vision.“Ryan brings a powerful combination of visionary, mission-driven leadership, deep commitment to conservation, and passion for public engagement, with specific expertise in capital campaigns, facility development, and building strong, collaborative teams through exceptional people management skills,” said Mark Corbett, Vice Chairperson and Treasurer, Board of Directors, Butterfly Pavilion. “As we celebrate Butterfly Pavilion’s 30th anniversary and look toward the next 30 years, Ryan is the ideal leader to guide us into the future.”Welch is a seasoned nonprofit executive with nearly two decades of experience driving revenue growth, building high-performing teams, and advancing organizational impact. Most recently Interim President and CEO at Morris Animal Foundation, Ryan has led strategic direction and operations in support of groundbreaking animal health research. He previously served as Chief Development Officer at the Foundation, increasing revenue by 70% and building innovative donor engagement programs. His earlier roles at Rocky Mountain Public Media and The Coca-Cola Company sharpened his expertise in strategy, fundraising, and marketing. Ryan serves on Colorado State University’s Community Impact Committee for the Veterinary Health System and holds a journalism degree from the University of Kansas.“I’m honored to join Butterfly Pavilion at this transformational moment,” said Welch. “Invertebrates are the foundation of life on Earth, and yet they are too often overlooked. I’m inspired by Butterfly Pavilion’s unique mission to change that through science, education, and awe-inspiring experiences that connect people to the smallest, yet most essential, creatures on our planet.”This transition also marks the conclusion of Nathalie Brochu’s service as Interim CEO. Brochu was instrumental in increasing financial rigor throughout the organization, putting it in a better position to achieve its goals, as well as moving important partnerships forward to advance Butterfly Pavilion’s mission in research, conservation, and education.“We are grateful to Nathalie, who has served with dedication as both Interim CEO and Board Chair during this pivotal time in Butterfly Pavilion’s journey,” Corbett said. “With the successful conclusion of the CEO search and a strong foundation laid for the future, Nathalie is stepping down from her Interim CEO and Board Chair roles to allow new leadership to flourish. We thank Nathalie for her visionary leadership, steady hand, and unwavering commitment to our mission."Welch’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment in Butterfly Pavilion’s history as the world’s first Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA)-accredited stand-alone, nonprofit invertebrate zoo and global leader in invertebrate research, conservation, and education celebrates three decades of inspiring millions through hands-on science, immersive exhibits, and groundbreaking conservation initiatives around the world. Welch will officially join Butterfly Pavilion on May 19, 2025.“As we celebrate our 30th anniversary, this is more than a milestone, it’s a moment to boldly envision the next era of impact,” said Welch. “Together, we will build a future where people, planet, and promise come together, and the smallest creatures are impossible to ignore.”About Butterfly PavilionCelebrating its 30th year in 2025, Butterfly Pavilion has been part of the Colorado community since 1995 and is the first Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA)-accredited, stand-alone, non-profit invertebrate zoo in the world, located in Westminster, Colorado. Butterfly Pavilion’s mission is to foster an appreciation of invertebrates by educating the public about the need to protect and care for threatened habitats globally, while conducting research for solutions in invertebrate conservation. Beyond Colorado and the United States, Butterfly Pavilion conservationists are doing important invertebrate research, conservation, and education projects around the world from Mongolia and Mexico to Tanzania and Sumatra, Indonesia. www.butterflies.org Media Contact:Jennifer Quermann, Butterfly Pavilionjquermann@butterflies.org703-477-0668 www.butterflies.org

