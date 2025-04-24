US-Iran Nuclear Talks: A Fragile Opening for Diplomacy

Following seven years of diplomatic deadlock, Washington and Tehran have resumed nuclear negotiations — and for the first time in years, there are signs of real momentum.

Alex Vatanka, MEI Senior Fellow and author of The Battle of the Ayatollahs in Iran, joins hosts Alistair Taylor and Matthew Czekaj to analyze the current round of talks, the technical issues under discussion, and the political stakes on both sides. He explores Iran’s economic and domestic pressures, US red lines, and the role of key players like Israel, China, and Oman in shaping the negotiations.

The conversation also assesses what’s changed since the 2015 nuclear deal, and what it would take for this fragile opening to lead to something more lasting.

Recorded on Tuesday, April 22, 2025

For more context, read Alex Vatanka and Ross Harrison’s recent article, "Thinking the unthinkable: Improved US-Iran relations under Trump?"

