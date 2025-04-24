Sloan Appliance Reinforces Legacy with Strategic Expansion and Industry Leadership

Sloan Appliance Service

Iconic South Carolina Service Provider Poised for Growth Under New Ownership

CAYCE, SC, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sloan Appliance, a name synonymous with trusted appliance repair since 1958, continues its ascendancy in the home service sector, now operating under the dynamic leadership of Scott and Debbie Klintworth. As the new stewards of Sloan Appliance, the Klintworths are infusing the business with their extensive experience in high-performance service operations, ensuring the company's reputation for excellence remains steadfast.

Founded by Leo and Virginia Sloan, Sloan Appliance Service has built a revered legacy rooted in reliability, factory-authorized expertise, and exceptional customer service across South Carolina. The company has maintained strategic partnerships with industry-leading brands, bolstering Sloan's status as a preferred choice for precision appliance care.

In a strategic move to elevate Sloan Appliance's presence, the Klintworths have expanded the company's operations into Greenville, Florence, and even as far as Boise, Idaho. This expansion not only broadens their service area but also cements Sloan's position as one of the region's premier appliance repair networks.

Under the new ownership, Sloan Appliance has achieved an exclusive milestone by becoming the only independent GE Certified appliance repair provider in South Carolina. This certification highlights the company's technical prowess and the esteem in which it is held by leading manufacturers.

“We didn’t buy Sloan just to maintain the legacy—we bought it to elevate it,” says Scott Klintworth. “Our goal is simple: dominate every market we serve by delivering faster service, smarter solutions, and a better customer experience than anyone else in the industry.”

The Klintworths' strategic vision extends beyond Sloan Appliance. Their parallel venture, D3S Service, based in Texas, mirrors Sloan’s high standards and customer-first philosophy. Together, these brands form a formidable multi-state presence in the home services sector, offering unparalleled coverage and consistent quality across the Southeast and beyond.

Debbie Klintworth serves on the advisory boards for GE, Electrolux, and Hisense, positioning Sloan Appliance at the epicenter of innovation in the appliance repair industry. Her direct influence with these leading manufacturers helps shape national service standards, while her strategic insights keep Sloan ahead of the curve in appliance service excellence..

Sloan Appliance's unwavering commitment to quality is further evidenced by its A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, reinforcing its reputation as a model of how tradition, innovation, and leadership can intersect to create enduring success.

Customers and partners alike have observed and appreciated Sloan Appliance's dedication to combining traditional values with modern techniques, resulting in streamlined operations and enhanced customer experiences. As the company heads into its next chapter, the Klintworths are poised to continue elevating the Sloan brand by leveraging their expertise in operations, team development, and business scaling.

By focusing on strategic growth and maintaining its core values, Sloan Appliance remains a trusted fixture in the community it has served for over six decades, ready to tackle the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow.



