Rade Tomic, MD, joins UChicago Medicine as Medical Director for Lung Transplant

Rade Tomic, MD, has joined UChicago Medicine as Professor and the Medical Director for Lung Transplant as of April 1, 2025.

Tomic most recently served as Professor and Lung Transplant Program Medical Director for Northwestern University. His previous leadership positions include Director and Associate Director of Interstitial Lung Disease Program at the Medical College of Wisconsin and University of Minnesota, respectively, as well as Director of Pulmonary Outpatient Services at the Medical College of Wisconsin.

Under Tomic’s leadership, the lung transplant program at Northwestern grew substantially to over 100 transplants per year with excellent survival rates, becoming one of the top lung transplant programs in the United States. Tomic’s research in lung transplant and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) has been consistently funded by industry and has received funding from the National Institutes of Health.

Tomic will focus on lung transplantation and interstitial lung disease. His ambulatory clinics will be in lung transplant, and he will also be an attending physician on the inpatient lung transplant service. As part of UChicago Medicine’s mission to expand its Lung Transplant program, Tomic will have the opportunity to develop additional donor evaluation clinics and include them as part of his outreach efforts.

"Dr. Tomic has established himself as a distinguished leader in the field of lung transplantation, with notable clinical and educational accomplishments in transplant pulmonology,” said Rolf Barth, MD, UChicago Medicine’s Section Chief of Transplant Surgery and Co-Director of its Transplant Institute. “Dr. Tomic’s expertise will help the University of Chicago Medicine's Lung Transplant Program serve more patients than ever before.”