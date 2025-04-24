Attorney General James Stands with Law Firm Targeted by Trump Administration

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James and a coalition of 20 other attorneys general today filed an amicus brief supporting the law firm Susman Godfrey against illegal attacks by the Trump administration. President Trump issued Executive Orders imposing severe sanctions against Susman Godfrey in retaliation for doing work disfavored by the Trump administration. Attorney General James and a coalition argue in their amicus brief submitted to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia that the Executive Order violates the First Amendment, disregards the right to counsel, and undermines constitutional principles like the separation of powers.

“The Trump administration cannot dictate which clients or issues law firms represent and support,” said Attorney General James. “These vindictive Executive Orders targeting law firms are a gross abuse of power and undermine our democracy and our Constitution. I will continue to use my voice and the force of my office to defend the rule of law and support the law firms bravely challenging these unjust attacks by the Trump administration.”

President Trump has issued Executive Orders retaliating against law firms whose advocacy, clients, and personnel he dislikes. These orders require federal officials to suspend any active security clearances held by individuals at the targeted law firms, to refuse to engage with or hire employees of these firms, and to deny the law firms’ personnel entry to federal buildings. The orders also direct federal contractors to disclose any business they do with the law firms so that agencies can terminate any contract with the firms.

Susman Godfrey was named in one of these retaliatory executive orders in early April. Susman obtained temporary injunctive relief earlier this month and is now asking a judge to permanently block the Executive Order against it. When granting the temporary injunctive relief, a federal judge said, “the Executive Order is based on a personal vendetta against a particular firm. And, frankly, I think the framers of our Constitution would view it as a shocking abuse of power."

In their amicus brief, the attorneys general argue that a fair and functioning judicial system depends on lawyers being willing to work on controversial cases or represent unpopular clients without fearing retribution by the government. The attorneys general further assert that the orders will harm the residents of their states by making it more difficult for many potential clients – especially those who currently rely on pro bono representation – to obtain legal services and vindicate their rights in court.

Today’s briefs are the latest efforts by Attorney General James to support the legal industry against unconstitutional attacks by the Trump administration. Earlier this month, Attorney General James and a coalition of attorneys general submitted amicus briefs in support of Jenner & Block LLP and WilmerHale LLP. In March, Attorney General James filed an amicus brief in support of the law firm Perkins Coie LLP.

Joining Attorney General James in filing today’s amicus briefs are the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New Jersey, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and the District of Columbia.