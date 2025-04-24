Chair and Vice Chair Elected to Lead Commission on Ethics and Lob...

The NYS Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government elected Seymour W. James, Jr. Chair of the Commission and re-elected Vice Chair Ava Ayers, Executive Director Sanford N. Berland announced today. Chair James and Vice Chair Ayers will serve two-year terms overseeing the Commission in its work to interpret, administer and enforce New York State’s ethics and lobbying laws.

“Over the past six months, under the leadership of Chair Austin and Vice Chair Ayers, the Commission has achieved a number of important milestones, including greatly advancing the process to review and assess the efficiency of the agency’s procedures and operations and the effectiveness and consistency of the laws and regulations it administers,” Executive Director Berland said. “Going forward, the agency will work closely with Chair James and Vice Chair Ayers to build on the tremendous progress already made by the Commission and staff. I look forward to continuing to partner with these dedicated and accomplished individuals.”

“I am honored that my fellow commissioners have entrusted me with this role and am excited to continue the work to increase transparency and build trust in the state’s commitment to effective ethics and lobbying oversight,” Chair James said. “I believe every New Yorker should have confidence in their government, and it is a privilege to lead the Commission in its work to build that confidence. I look forward to working with my fellow Commissioners and staff to achieve that objective.”

“My Commission colleagues and I are deeply committed to the vision of a New York where all New Yorkers have faith that their government is acting in their best interest,” Vice Chair Ayers said. “I am eager to help shape the next chapter in ethics and lobbying education, guidance, and enforcement for the Commission.”

Chair Seymour W. James, Jr.

Chair Seymour W. James, Jr. is currently a partner at the law firm of Barket Epstein Kearon Aldea and LoTurco. Prior to joining the firm, he served as Attorney-in-Chief for The Legal Aid Society in New York City. Chair James currently serves on the Chief Judge’s Justice Task Force and the Executive Committee of the State Bar’s Criminal Justice Section. He is a past President of the New York State Bar Association and the Queens County Bar Association, and he previously served on the American Bar Association’s Board of Governors and in its House of Delegates.

Vice Chair Ava Ayers

The Commission first elected Commissioner Ayers as Vice Chair in September 2024. Vice Chair Ava Ayers graduated first in her class from Georgetown Law in 2005 and is currently an associate professor of law at Albany Law School, teaching courses on the law of government, administrative law, legal ethics, and civil procedure. Vice Chair Ayers previously served for five years as Director of the Government Law Center at Albany Law School and worked for nine years in the office of the New York Attorney General, where she was a Senior Assistant Solicitor General.

Chair James and Vice Chair Ayers’ full bios are available on the Commission’s website.

Nomination and Appointment Process

Under the Ethics Commission Reform Act of 2022, Commissioners are appointed by the Governor, Senate Temporary President and Majority Leader, Senate Minority Leader, Assembly Speaker, Assembly Minority Leader, Comptroller, and Attorney General following public notice and comment and vetting by the Independent Review Committee, comprised of the deans of the state’s 15 accredited law schools. More information on this process is available on the Commission’s website. The current Commission is composed of former judges and lawyers (including large and small firm practitioners), former government officials, and academics from different areas of New York State. Together, they create a tapestry of diverse professional and personal backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives.

About the New York State Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government

Established by the 2022 Ethics Commission Reform Act and made effective in July 2022, the Commission’s charge is to foster public trust in government by ensuring compliance with the state’s ethics and lobbying laws and regulations. It has jurisdiction over more than 330,000 officers and employees at state agencies and departments, including commissions, boards, state public benefit corporations, public authorities, SUNY, CUNY, and the statutory closely affiliated corporations; the four statewide elected officials and candidates for those offices; employees and members of the state Legislature and legislative candidates; and state and local lobbyists and their clients.

The Commission administers, enforces, and interprets New York’s ethics and lobbying laws by providing information, education, and guidance regarding ethics and lobbying laws; promoting compliance through audits, investigations, and enforcement proceedings; issuing formal and informal advisory opinions; and promulgating regulations implementing the laws under its jurisdiction.

The Commission promotes transparency by conducting its proceedings publicly to the fullest extent permitted by law and by making the financial and other disclosures filed by those subject to the Commission’s authority publicly available. These disclosures include, but are not limited to, annual financial disclosure statements filed by over 30,000 individuals, and millions of records contained in registrations and activity and expense reports filed by lobbyists and their clients.