Muslim and Multifaith Women Leaders Condemn Terrorist Attacks in Pahalgam, Indian-Administered Kashmir

Violence Is Never the Answer—There Is Always a Way

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Muslim & Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council ( AMMWEC ) and allied women leaders from diverse faith traditions express their deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the recent terrorist attacks in Pahalgam, Indian-Administered Kashmir.We condemn, in the strongest terms, this cowardly act of terror that targeted innocent lives. As Muslim and multifaith women who have committed our lives to fighting extremism and the dangerous ideology of Islamism—the same ideology that struck America on 9/11—we say this loud and clear: violence is never the answer.AMMWEC’s Hindu Youth Liaison, Rutvij Holay, stated “We stand with the victims of this heinous attack and commend Kashmiris like Syed Ali Hussein Shah who risked and lost their lives to save their fellow countrymen. Most importantly, we stand against fear and decision to pray together for unity, harmony, and peace. May the martyrs of Pehelgam attain sadgati.”Terrorism in the name of religion is an affront to faith itself. These acts do not represent Islam or any faith—they represent a political agenda driven by hatred, not by holiness.Many of us come from the Indian subcontinent—Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh—and we remember a time when our ancestors lived side by side in harmony. We share languages, cuisine, music, family names, and moral values. We are bound by a common cultural and civilizational heritage. The partition may have divided our borders, but it never erased our shared humanity.To the grieving families in Kashmir, we extend our prayers, our solidarity, and our love. Your loss is our loss. We stand with you against the forces of extremism that seek to divide and destroy.Let us all remember: peace is not a dream—it is a decision. And women will lead the way.

